Sparks Flew The Moment This 25-Year-Old Met Her 76-Year-Old Boyfriend

What's 51 years between a couple of people who love each other? It's nothing more than a number when you find the one and no amount of hate is going to ruin that.

That's obvious to anyone who hears Diana Montano describe the moment she met her boyfriend Edgar through a mutual friend. The 25-year-old from San Diego wasn’t looking for love when she laid her eyes on the 76-year-old.

She didn’t see an elderly man ready for the nursing home. She couldn’t see anything on account of the sparks that were flying between them. They had a connection, became official in July 2024, and are madly in love and have been ever since.

If it sounds too good to be true, well those are jealous agree. Instead of being happy they found love, they're busy throwing hate the couple's way. Even those in Diana's family have been in on the hating, saying she's ruining her life with her relationship.

Aside from the hate, she told the Daily Mail that introducing her boyfriend to her friends has been the "hardest part" of their age-gap relationship.

You notice how it's always someone outside their relationship causing the problems. Interesting, they've found a way to make it work anyway.

Cruel Online Trolls Target the Couple, But That's Not Slowing These Two Soulmates Down

"Figuring out the balance of how to involve him socially with the people in my life [has been the hardest part]," Diana shared.

"Unlike the partners of my friends, who are easily integrated in our friend group and hang-outs, it’s harder to get him involved because of the places we enjoy going to and then because I think about how he’d feel being involved in a group full of young adults."

The complications with the friend group and the difficulties with her family aren’t going to slow these two down. She made that clear, "I understand how my relationship may appear at first glance, but I know I am happy."

Can't a young woman be happy with her elderly boyfriend? One would think, but as tough as it's been in her personal life, the internet takes it to a whole new level.

Diana told the Daily Mail, "The worst comment was one that said, ‘I hope you die before he does,’ and, ‘There’s a special place in hell for people who abuse the elderly.’"

Abuse the elderly? Do these people not understand the love between these two? Is that not coming across clearly enough? It's like they've never had sparks fly with anyone before. That's a sad existence.

Diana and Edgar are living it up at the moment. They have a lot in common and aren't worried about what may or may not be in store for them down the road. They're laughing off the hate and focusing on the positive.

"Edgar brings out the best in me – and I bring out the best in him. I love being with someone who is mature, patient and understanding," Diana said. "I've met my soulmate; there's no one my age like him."

You have to be heartless not to root for these two. There were sparks flying, and she went with it, ignoring the 51-year age difference, and she was rewarded with a soulmate. That's beautiful.