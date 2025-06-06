Space Cadet Katy Perry Confused Some Kid By Asking Them To Eat Her Cotton Candy Shoe

The downfall of Katy Perry is one of the craziest pop-cultural phenomena I think I've ever seen.

I can't remember a time when society did an about-face on someone without them having committed any kind of heinous crime.

Nope. Perry just made some crappy music, danced like moron, then went into space, and we were all like, "Yeah, that lady stinks."

It's going to be studied in colleges some day (not good ones, but still), and we're already seeing articles in which people try to get to the bottom of why Katy Perry sucks so much.

One such article was from Scaachi Koul for Slate. In it, Koul writes about attending a Perry concert in Oklahoma City, and mentioned a part of the show that was so bizarre that I had to take my temperature to make sure I wasn't hallucinating it in the throes of a fever, because it could be the worst, most uncomfortable thing I've ever heard of someone doing in a live performance.

"The show was well attended and still undeniably awkward, like the part when Perry invited an 11-year-old onstage to perform with her," Koul writes.

Let's pause here for a second, because I already hate it. I don't like it when performers bring people on stage when it's part of the show. If it's spontaneous, that's one thing, but I promise you Perry plucks some kid out of the first few rows every night and delivers the same spiel.

Speaking of which, you are not prepared for what this 11-year-old kiddo had to put up with when she went on stage with everyone's least favorite ass-tronaut.

"Perry presented the girl with her shoe, which looked as if it were trapped in a hurricane of cotton candy. ‘Want some?’ she asked, pulling off a piece of what did seem to be real candy," Koul writes. "The kid stared back at her, confused and overwhelmed, unsure if she was supposed to… eat this famous woman’s shoe?"

This had to be bizarre for every human being in that arena.

First of all, for the kid, you've spent you're entire life being told not to take candy from strangers, and now this has-been popstar is trying to get you to eat her cotton candy shoe.

Secondly, cotton candy absolutely blows. It's nothing but sugary insulation that makes you look like a blue-tongued idiot and makes everything sticky. The only thing worse than cotton candy is other foods that are cotton candy flavored.

At least the fact that her shoes were made of garbage candy made it easy to shoot down taking a nibble. If her shoes were made out of something like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Mike & Ike's, you'd consider it.

As for the people in the audience, they all had to be looking at each other, wondering what the hell they were doing at that show. And why they wasted their money on watching Katy Perry make kids eat shoe candy and dance like a giraffe half an hour after it dropped out of the womb in the middle of the Serengeti?

What's wild is we're just at the beginning of the great Katy Perry fall from grace, and considering how things are starting, this could get completely nuts.