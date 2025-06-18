Woman Arrested After Absurd Meltdown On Plane, Video Footage Is Nuts: WATCH

Messing around on a plane and not listening is a recipe for disaster.

A woman found herself restrained after an epic meltdown on a plane.

When it comes to places you definitely don't want to mess around, a plane is right at the top of the list.

The authorities and flight crews don't take kindly to people causing problems. If a line is crossed, then you can expect immediate consequences in order to protect the safety of everyone on the aircraft.

That's a lesson a woman learned the hard way.

New York woman arrested after plane meltdown.

A 32-year-old New York resident was arrested for aggravated assault Tuesday at LaGuardia on a flight bound for Kansas City, according to TMZ.

We've seen plenty of plane meltdowns over the years at OutKick, but I'm not sure anything will match this one.

It's a first ballot hall of fame selection. She flipped the hell out, appeared to be spitting at one point, grabbed a woman's hair, claimed her boyfriend was black and had to be restrained by multiple people.

Perry then hit the plane with a classic "I can't breathe!"

You can watch the insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not an expert on how to get banned from airlines as it's never happened to me, but I'd imagine this will be more than enough to get it done.

Again, you simply can't behave like this on a plane. It's not going to be tolerated, and this woman is damn lucky she didn't get rag-dolled after she started kicking and spitting.

I'm a man of peace like most Americans. Violence makes me sick. The smell of blood is stomach-turning to me.

However, if you're going to act like this on a plane, then you should be engaged as a legitimate target with whatever force is necessary to end the threat.

That's the FO part of FAFO.

What do you think of the woman's conduct? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.