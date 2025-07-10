California Woman Reacts Perfectly When Mountain Lion Stalks Her On A Hike: WATCH

These big cats aren't usually a threat to humans, but it's best to know how to scare one off — just in case.

A Southern California woman had a scary encounter with a mountain lion while walking on a popular hiking trail last week.

Cortney Rasura was hiking the Gridley Trail in Ojai, Calif., on July 3 when she came face-to-face with the animal. Recording the whole thing on video, she managed to stay calm and cool under pressure.

Rasura told KTLA she was looking down at her phone when she caught a glimpse of the mountain lion in a nearby bush.

"And then a few seconds later, it comes out of that bush, and it's walking toward me again on the trail. Looking at me, walking with me," she said. "Then I was kind of panicking, like, oh my gosh, what is it going to do?"

But Rasura kept her composure, stood her ground and yelled at the animal as it began to approach her — which is exactly what experts advise hikers to do in this situation. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) says that people should stay calm, maintain eye contact, avoid running or crouching and trying to appear larger if they encounter a mountain lion.

"It's never zero risk with wildlife, but I'll tell you, the risk is lower with wildlife than with people," said Beth Pratt, the state's executive director for the National Wildlife Federation. "So, you know, take some reasonable precautions. ... You have to remember: we are not on their menu. We don't act like prey, that's what that woman did right. She didn't run, so I really applaud her."

Rasura said she's been hiking the area for about 15 years, and this is the first time she's run across a mountain lion.

"That was my first time, and I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, this is amazing. This is very rare,'" Rasura told CBS News Los Angeles.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Since 1890, there have been six known fatal human attacks by these big cats in California, according to the CDFW.

But those statistics likely won't be very comforting when a 150-pound feline with razor-sharp teeth is staring you in the face.

