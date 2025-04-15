Florida Hiker Stumbles Upon Massive Alligator Strolling Along Trail: WATCH

If you're planning to hit the trails in Florida sometime soon, you might want to watch this video first.

A hiker in Central Florida ran across a massive alligator taking a stroll along a trail in the Juniper Prairie Wilderness over the weekend. Chuck Anderson shared the video on his TikTok account, and it shows the gator just taking in the scenery along the trail — completely unbothered by the human walking cautiously behind it.

Just an evolved dinosaur who loves nature! The comments on the video did not disappoint.

God forbid a gator has his hobbies.

Typically when I am on a trail and someone on the trail is slower, if you say on your left they usually get over.

You asked for a guide who knows the area and wildlife.

It’s kind of like passing a cop on the highway.

Sometimes you just need a slow walk through the woods...

For the record, if you encounter an alligator on a hiking trail, Florida Parks and Wildlife recommends giving it plenty of space and making noise to alert it to your presence. If the alligator doesn't move, circle around its tail end, staying at least 20 feet away, and avoid pointing toward it.

Never feed alligators and be cautious of them, especially during mating season — which runs from April to June. And you probably shouldn't follow an apex predator to capture TikTok content, either.

Juniper Prairie Wilderness is part of the Ocala National Forest, which covers 387,000 acres in Central Florida. It's a popular spot for backpacking, camping, kayaking, fishing and hunting.

Just watch out for those gators.

