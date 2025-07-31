'South Park' Puts Up Absurd TV Ratings With Episode Mocking Trump

The season 27 premiere of "South Park" put up monster ratings. The episode mocked President Donald Trump.

"South Park" fans showed up in big numbers to watch the show's return.

The season 27 premiere of the hit Comedy Central show premiered last week, and it was……something to behold.

Creators Trey Stone and Matt Parker went hard after President Donald Trump, the Epstein list, Stephen Colbert losing his show and much more.

It was a great reminder of what comedy is at its best. Nothing is off-limits, and yes, that includes politicians you like. All politicians should be mocked.

"South Park" return puts up monster ratings.

The show's return - titled "Sermon on the Mount" - was Comedy Central's biggest premiere since 1999, according to Paramount Global (via USA Today)

The episode was watched by nearly six million people in the first 72 hours of its release. That's a 68% jump from the season 26 premiere, according to the same report.

I think it's safe to say "South Park" fans were very happy to see the series return. As I often say, all people want is to be entertained.

Say whatever you want about the animated comedy show, but there's no question it's wildly entertaining. It doesn't matter who it is targeting.

That's a sign of a successful show. Being mocked by "South Park" should be a badge of honor. It means you've hit the highest levels of culture - for better or worse.

Now fans wait until next week for "South Park" to return. Let me know what you thought of the premiere at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.