'South Park' Creators Offer Simple Response To Insane Donald Trump Episode: WATCH

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone clearly have no regrets about the Season 27 premiere.

The legendary comedy series returned Wednesday night on Comedy Central, and it's currently airing on Paramount+.

The episode… was an unhinged comedic masterpiece making fun of President Donald Trump in ways that you have to see to understand.

Snowflakes might be offended, but nothing is off limits with great comedy. Yes, that even includes people you might like, and that's the attitude that has made "South Park" such a stunning success for decades. Anyone and everyone might eventually get targeted.

‘South Park’ creators react to insane Donald Trump episode

Parker and Stone appeared at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, and made it clear they won't be apologizing to anyone… nor should they ever.

"We're terribly sorry," Parker sarcastically said when addressing the episode.

The two also revealed that they cooked up fake promo material months ahead of the show's return to trick people about what was coming.

"We made it all up just for the promo...You seriously think we made a bunch of shows ahead of time and are banking them for later? We've never done that. So, we just made something up, and 'This is what we're doing!' We're not doing any of that," Parker explained.

For those of you who haven't seen the now-revealed fake promo, you can see it below.

Parker and Stone 100% have the correct attitude. Apologize for nothing in comedy. Not one thing. If it offends people, then so be it. That's a problem for them to work out - not for people creating the comedy.

It reminds me of when Tony Hinchcliffe refused to apologize for his comments during Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

Hold the line to defend humor at any cost.

If what fans saw with the Season 27 premiere is a sign of things to come the rest of the way, then I think it's safe to say "South Park" hasn't lost its fastball at all. It's still throwing heat right down the strike zone.

Let me know what you thought of the episode at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.