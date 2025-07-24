South Park Blasts Parent Company And Trump In Episode You Can't Unsee (You've Been Warned)

***WARNING. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.***

South Park is back and not everyone will be happy. That includes the people who just paid creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker $1.5 billion for the cartoon, President Trump, many of his supporters and a lot of people who now have disturbing images seared into their brains.

The Season 27 debut episode of the hit animated comedy was a lot. Including vulgar, over-the-top, absurd, demeaning, but also funny at times.

Always equal opportunity offenders, much of it came at Trump's expense. This of course has the usual suspects on the left and in the media practically giddy. Watch at your own risk, and this isn't the worst of it.

SOUTH PARK INKED A $1.5 BILLION, FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH PARAMOUNT

After originally being pushed back two weeks due to a rights feud with Paramount, Wednesday's South Park debut went there. It went to a lot of places we've never seen before. The episode seemed to be a declaration that Stone and Parker, along with their South Park franchise, would not toe any company line in Paramount's attempt to make nice with Trump after years of CBS News and others in the company being wildly biased against him.

The show touched on a number of subjects, including the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert, just days after the unfunny late-night host of the money-losing Late Show was told it would end next May.

It also continually attacked Paramount for the recent settlement with Trump over 60 Minutes doctoring a nonsensical Kamala Harris answer to make her seem cogent. A lot of it was worth a few laughs. Stone and Parker essentially gave the animated middle finger to Paramount.

But the worst of it was reserved for Trump. Whether Stone and Parker truly dislike him to the extent this episode indicates, or if it was done to show the world how much they don't give a you-know-what about Paramount's dance to get its merger with Skydance through … it was wild and rough.

SOUTH PARK'S TRUMP DELIVERY WAS UNHINGED

Long-time fans of the franchise will notice that the Trump depiction mirrored how they portrayed Saddam Hussein years ago. From utilizing the same voice, to putting a real image of Trump's face atop an animated body and a sexual relationship with Satan, scenes seemed written to be as inappropriate as humanly possible. There's a ton of animated nudity as well as AI nudity made to look real. In one bedroom scene, Satan criticizes Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files and tells Trump he reminds him of Hussein.

Oh, and Jesus was also prominent in this episode.

"(Trump) can do whatever he wants now that someone backed down," Jesus said at one point. "You guys saw what happened to CBS? Well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount! You really want to end up like Colbert? Just shut up, or we're going to get canceled, you idiots!"

Here's the thing ... this was an extreme episode even by South Park's standards. But the fact that it could be as extreme and brutal to Trump sort of belies the notion in the episode that Trump is behaving as a dictator. Trust me, no real dictator would allow what happened in that episode.

So God bless America and South Park. It's always pushed the envelope in different directions. This week the Left loves it. But don't be surprised if the next episode has all the same folks celebrating South Park today, calling for Parker and Stone to be canceled because of who or what is in their crosshairs next.

