Stephen Colbert Cancellation, South Park Extension Shows Major Vibe Shift in Comedy

Nothing says vibe shift more than Paramount Global canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and then investing $1.5 billion into "South Park" two days later.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Paramount has reached an agreement with "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for the streaming rights to air the foul-mouthed sitcom on Paramount+. The new five-year deal will pay Parker and Stone an annual fee of $300 million. In addition, the co-creators will produce 10 new episodes a year.

Sure, the likes of Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper will juxtapose the two decisions as proof Paramount canceled Colbert in an attempt to appease Donald Trump as it awaits federal clearance for a proposed merger with Skydance Media. But that's not actually true. Trump didn't decide Colbert's fate. The market did.

Though Colbert was the top-rated late-night host in the 11:30 pm ET time slot, his program made the least amount of money.

According to various reports, the show lost an average of $40 million a year. Colbert was not as popular among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic as he needed to be to justify production costs of around $100 million. CBS also struggled to monetize social media, the New York Times reports.

By contrast, "South Park" is one of the world’s most valuable television franchises. Paramount also had to outbid streaming competitors like HBO Max, which has licensed the series since 2019, to bring the show to Paramount+.

Paramount+ is playing catch-up with Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, and needed a signature show that appeals to viewers outside Taylor Sheridan's universe. "South Park" certainly provides that.

In 2020, media powerhouses like Paramount would've sided with the politically correct Colbert over the unflinching creators of "South Park." However, corporations are starting to realize that the type of humor that impresses coastal elites and film critics doesn't play with the majority of Americans.

Likewise, Disney picked comedian Shane Gillis to host the ESPYs last week – a decision it would have never made five years ago.

Trump winning the election was a wake-up call. The hall monitors, the cool kids, the thought police, and perpetually offended brats have lost their grip on the culture.

"South Park" won because it's fearless, unpredictable, and unique. Colbert lost because he's cowardly, predictable, and ordinary.

"South Park" makes fun of everyone, from Trump to Obama, from Meghan Markle to the COVID lockdowners. Colbert, at least since 2016, only makes fun of Trump and other Republicans.

Put simply, it once again pays to be funny.

