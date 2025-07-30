'South Park' Releases New Preview, Vows To Target Popular Right-Wing Influencer: WATCH

"South Park" appears ready to keep throwing fastballs with its upcoming episode.

Season 27 of the legendary Comedy Central animated comedy show premiered last week, and didn't pull any punches.

It targeted President Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert, the Epstein files and much more. The episode was a great reminder that nothing should be off-limits when it comes to comedy.

That even includes targeting and mocking people you like. All politicians, no matter what party, are fair game. After all, they work for the American people. We don't work for them.

"South Park" drops preview for new episode.

Well, I hope you're all ready for the chaos and raunchy jokes to continue in season 27. The show dropped a preview for episode two of the new season, and it's hilarious.

Cartman portrays right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk and there will, once again, be more Trump jokes when the episode airs on August 6.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't wait for this episode, and I'm sure many "South Park" fans feel the same way. If you're a snowflake offended by people you might agree with being mocked, then I suggest you go outside and touch some grass.

Life isn't that serious, and virtually *EVERYONE* involved in politics deserves to be made fun of. As the saying goes, Washington, D.C. is Hollywood for ugly people.

That might sound harsh, but it's true. You will never meet more unbearable people in your life than you will in political circles. Arrogant, snobby, not intelligent, cosplaying as tough people and wouldn't last one day working on a farm or in a gunfight is an accurate way to describe 99.99% of people in politics and media. That makes them ripe for mocking, and "South Park" is here to answer the call.

And some, I assume, are good people.

You can catch the new episode of "South Park" on August 6th on Comedy Central and the next day on Paramount+. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.