Nudist Resort In South Carolina Is Hosting A Clothing Optional 5K

If you've always wanted to run a 5K, but didn’t want to do so with the restrictions that come along with wearing clothing, you're in luck. A South Carolina nudist resort is hosting a clothing optional 5K.

There's no painful chaffing involved, if you don’t want there to be. The freedom of a clothing optional run on what will almost certainly be a very hot day in June frees you from that.

Now there could be some other bounce-related issues to deal with as you're running, and there's a good chance you're going to need some extra sunscreen. But it's all part of the fun.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This year's clothing-optional Buck Creek Streak 5K, the 11th annual it's worth mentioning, at the Carolina Foothills Resort, is scheduled for June 14. As of last week, it had already attracted a record number of people, with 161 already signed up.

"You can go anywhere and do a 5K, but you can’t go anywhere and run a 5K naked," Tom Crowder, a lifelong nudist and member of the resort’s board of directors, told The Post and Courier. "If you go to the turkey trot and drop your drawers, you’re probably gonna be arrested."

The South Carolina nudist resort is expecting a record turnout this year

There are no such issues with dropping your drawers for the Buck Creek Streak. It takes place within the friendly confines of the nudist resort's private community.

The race was started by the late Mike Ward, what a legacy he left behind, with around 25 people participating that first year. Last year there were 138 who ran in the race with the winner finishing with a time of 21:45.

"A lot of people will come here for the first time during the 5K, which to me is pretty bold to come here for the first time and have that many people around," Crowder added. "But a lot of people will come back after that first visit because they’ll have such a great time."

Come for the clothing optional race, return for all the nudist resort has to offer. That's how they get you. That one race in the nude, and you absolutely have to go back.