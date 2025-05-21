South Carolina Lawyer Wearing Only Underwear & Shoes Told Police He Was 'Superman' & 'God'

A Charleston, South Carolina-area lawyer was arrested last week after police say that he was wandering around downtown yelling at the top of his lungs wearing only underwear and shoes.

That's one way to get some attention.

The personal injury attorney William Mullins McLeod Jr., reports 4 News, was charged with public disorderly conduct for his unique underwear-clad stroll through downtown.

Had the 53-year-old, who once ran for governor and is reportedly considering another run in 2026, been able to identify himself, he might have avoided last Thursday's early morning trip to jail.

McLeod was unable to do so.

Wearing only underwear and shoes didn’t leave him many options for carrying around his identification. Rambling incoherently and reportedly identifying himself as "Superman" and "God" didn’t help matters either.

The South Carolina lawyer, it turns out, was not Superman or God

According to the incident report, police arrested the potential gubernatorial candidate due to the fake names he provided and the lack of identification with him. His ride to jail was filled with him yelling about "vague historic events" and various people in his life.

Police say that once they arrived at the jail, McLeod refused to exit the vehicle. He told them that he wanted to sleep inside of it.

Officers noted that McLeod's eyes were "extremely bloodshot and highly dilated." He was also sweating profusely, according to police, and one of the officers stated the symptoms were consistent with someone who was "under the influence of a stimulant narcotic."

The third-generation lawyer and former Chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party, according to 4 News, was released on Friday on a personal recognizance bond. McLeod's prior run for governor was back in 2010.

No word on whether this incident is going to have any effect on his decision to run for governor or not. I would bet good money that it has almost no impact on his chances one way or the other.