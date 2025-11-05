Sophie Cunningham States The Obvious About NASCAR Fans

In the least shocking development of 2025, Sophie Cunningham realized over the weekend that she's a NASCAR girl.

I cannot think of two things on the planet more closely aligned than Sophie Cunningham, and NASCAR fans. I cover both pretty much exclusively here at OutKick, and the writing's been on the wall for some time on this one.

It wasn't a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ We finally got the collab Sunday at Phoenix, when Sophie – along with Sydney Sweeney – invaded the NASCAR Cup Series garage ahead of the championship race. By all accounts, it was Sophie's first race.

After enjoying a few hours in God's country, it won't be her last:

Welcome to sanity, Sophie Cunningham!

"I think those are my people. That's where I belong. I had one of the better weekends that I've had in a really long time."

Amen, Sophie. Preach! You're one of us now. You're home. Don't you ever leave. You're safe here. We're sane!

I've covered NASCAR for a decade now. I've been to a billion Daytona 500s. Since Day 1, I've said that going to a NASCAR race is different from any other sporting event.

People can bitch and moan about it being boring on TV – and that's fair some of the time – but going to the race in person is an entirely different experience.

You're just … there. With everyone. Boots on the ground with the fans, the teams, and the drivers. There really are no barricades. You can't go on the field in baseball or football. You can't hang out on the court in basketball. But NASCAR? You can just go wherever you want for the most part.

Better yet, you can bring your OWN booze wherever you go, too.

Better better yet – there are Trump flags everywhere! Win-win-win!

Obviously, Sophie was going to dominate a NASCAR race. Least shocking news of my life. She's hot. She's sane. She's with us. She's hot. What else do you want in a woman?

We need to get her out to Daytona or, better yet, Talladega, next season. She hasn't seen nothin' yet. Wait till she spends a night on Talladega Blvd. Her life will be forever changed.

Welcome to the garage, Sophie. Glad to have you!