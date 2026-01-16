IT'S NOT 'HERPES': Sophie Cunningham Explains What's Going On With Her Lip & White Stain On Her Hoodie

Sophie Cunningham would like to clear the air — it's not herpes.

During a Thursday appearance on her "Show Me Something" podcast, the WNBA star got in front of the gossip news outlets by announcing what's going on with her lip. Cunningham, 29, told her co-host, West Wilson, that she used someone's ChapStick at the Sophie Cunningham Classic, her basketball showcase, and now she's dealing with a nasty cold sore.

"I'm telling you I used someone's ChapStick and I got a herpe. I have herpes," Cunningham joked. SHE DOES NOT HAVE HERPES.

"Every time I go into different climates, my lips get so dry and for some reason I always get a cold sore. I also drank after a bunch of people and used a bunch of people's ChapStick," the Indiana Fever's enforcer continued.

That wasn't the only drama from this podcast. Sophie also revealed she showed up to the podcast with white toothpaste stains on her shirt.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham Gets Fired Up Talking Wrestling, Teases Possible WWE Career Move

"You're a little freak. What are you doing in Houston? Come on," West fired back.

Yes, please explain.

"I realized that sounds so bad, but I promise you when I went to go spit out my toothpaste, this dipped in the water," Cunningham said of the strings on her hoodie.

Outside of those two nuggets, Cunningham also revealed that she once DM'd Joey Chestnut to say she was a big fan. "He followed me um like a couple months back and I might have been out with friends and drinking and I saw it and I literally DM'd him. I said ‘You were my childhood hero,’" Sophie revealed.

This is why OutKick loves Sophie so much. Content machine. She does a one-hour podcast and gives us three gems.

"I wanted to be in a food-eating competition because of him," Soph added.