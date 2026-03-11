Someone Invited Full House's D.J. Tanner & Her Husband To An 'Underground S&M Sex Party'

Candace Cameron Bure, aka D.J. Tanner from Full House, has been to an underground S&M sex party. She made the confession on her podcast this week, but it's not what you think.

The wholesome 49-year-old actress was not a participant in the debauchery. In fact, had she known what she and her husband were being invited to by a friend, she would never have gone.

This sort of business isn’t her scene. It's not the legacy she built all those years as the older sister on Full House.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

"I have some really weird, embarrassing moments," she said on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast. "Although I shouldn’t say embarrassing. For me, they were more shameful of going to places where I thought, like, ‘Oh, this person’s a friend, and I’m going to be cool and do this.’"

She wasn’t left with a feeling of being cool after witnessing the scene she walked in on. Her friend had betrayed her.

D.J. Tanner Was Not Built For This Kind Of Scene

"I went to a party once with Val because we were married, and it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M sex thing that was so dark and demonic," Bure continued.

"We walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life. And I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’"

The Bures turned right around and left the "slimy and weird" scene they never meant to see and wanted no part of.

She added, "And I was like, ‘We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again.’"

Smart. You don’t want to end up in a Hollywood basement surrounded by a bunch of oiled-up weirdos in masks.

But you also don't want to cut ties with a person who is connected with that scene. You never know when you might need to call in a favor.