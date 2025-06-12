Candace Cameron Bure Activates Bikini Vacation After Revealing Belief That Scary Movies On TV Let Out Demons

Full House icon says TVs are a portal to let stuff into your home

While Jodie Sweetin was busy participating in Los Angeles anti-ICE riots, Candace Cameron Bure was having a lot of fun on her podcast.

The Full House icon, who played D.J. Tanner, sister to Sweetin's character Stephanie Tanner, revealed some interesting thoughts on how TVs work on her podcast. And let me go ahead and get this out of the way, I'm all in.

During a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, she explained that she sometimes gets made fun of by her family when talking about "spiritual things" in her home.

One subject that makes her family roll their eyes at her is the TV. Or, as Candace refers to it, "the portal." See what I'm talking about. How could I not be in on that?

"Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home," Bure said, reports Variety. "I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal."

Full House icon Candace Cameron Bure knows a thing or two about the film industry

Yes, yes, yes! Who am I to say that the TV isn’t a portal and that whatever you're watching can't enter your home? Granted, it sounds crazy, but that's what makes me love it even more.

And who knows, she's been acting almost her entire life. What if she knows something everyone else doesn’t about how TVs, excuse me, portals work? Do you want to risk it?

"Listen, I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors," Bure added.

"However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it."

See, now that makes a ton of sense. You're not just popping on a scary movie on your portal, you could be opening up your home to demons.

Wisely, after dropping a take this strong, Candace Cameron Bure activated her bikini vacation mode.

Now is the time to get away, get out in the sun, stay far away from the portal while this all sinks in for everyone.