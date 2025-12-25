Sofia Vergara Won The Christmas Eve Pajamas Contest By Breaking Out The Lace Under Her Tree

Don’t worry if you didn’t know about the Christmas Eve pajama contest. It wasn’t an officially sanctioned event or anything. I made it up and, if I'm being honest, I made it up after I found the winner.

How could anyone top Sofia Vergara in front of her tree in lacy pajamas with her dogs while dropping a "Feliz Navidad" on her followers? It was never a fair fight.

She's going out of her way to be relatable on Christmas Eve here. She knows you’re going to be gathering around breaking out the pajamas at some point. You might even have a dog or two join you.

It's touching. It's fulfilling and warm. It captures the essence of the season. It's a real "celebrities are just like all of us" moment.

If that's not worthy of a Christmas Eve pajama contest victory, I don’t know what is.

Here's that 'tis the season magic from Sofia with a, "Feliz Navidad a todos mis seguidores!!! Los quiero!! Gracias por estar siempre ahi!!!" caption which translates to "Merry Christmas to all my followers!!! I love them!! Thank you for always being there!!!"

Sofia Vergara Knows How To Do Christmas Eve Content

Game. Set. Match. What was I supposed to do? Pretend that an A-lister like Sofia Vergara didn't take time out of her busy holiday to reach out to the people?

Would you like me to act like this wasn’t a moment worth recognizing? I can’t do that. I won't do that. If she's on a heater in Vegas, someone needs to be there.

If she's under the tree with her dogs while wearing pajamas, wishing her followers a Merry Christmas, someone needs to be there for that too.

Staying on top of moments like these isn’t easy, but it's part of the job. It's the part you put your head down and power right through. It's made easier when you know that, on the other side, someone like Sofia Vergara is showing up and putting in the work too.

Merry Christmas!