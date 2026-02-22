Sofia Vergara's G-String Selfies Heat Up Miami, OG Influencer Jen Selter Stops By & Spring Training Toilets

This isn’t your father's UFC

Gone are the days when a guy like Chuck Liddell stepped into the octagon and tried to knock his opponent's head off at all cost. We now have a combat sport that has spankings and fresh from the jock, cup celebrations.

UFC Fight Night in Houston was headlined by Sean Strickland, who finished Anthony Hernandez, then had his mic turned off at the end of another post-fight rant. Another sign this isn’t your father's UFC.

Still, a Sean Strickland rant that had the microphone cut, presumably by Paramount+, had nothing on a mid-fight spanking. It was Jordan Leavitt, known for twerking in past fights, that pulled out the spanking.

Imagine "The Iceman" doing such a thing. It would never happen, but if you're going to spank your opponent, you had better win, and to Leavitt's credit, he did defeat Yadier Del Valle in a less than stellar contest.

Let's switch gears from a disrespectful move in the octagon during a fight to a much more respectful celebration. Melquizael Costa stopped Dan Ige for the first time with a spinning back kick and gave a fan a souvenir in the process.

After his victory, he jumped up on the cage, reached into his jock and removed his cup. He then made a fan's night by tossing it into the seats.

Costa then, like a true gentleman, autographed his cup for the lucky fan. This is how you grow the sport. You're not going to walk away with a souvenir of this caliber sitting at home on your couch.

Saturday MLB naps are back

I know people are starting to get into college basketball, but I'm not one of them. I don’t pretend to be interested until March. Sure, I'll watch a game or two here and there, but it's not appointment TV for me until next month.

But no worries, Spring Training has arrived and with it Saturday MLB naps. I watched Aaron Judge hit two homers on Saturday well before the UFC festivities got underway, then got a nice couple of innings worth of a nap in.

This is what it's all about. We were planning to do Smores later in the fire pit and a nap is how you prepare properly for that. The Yankees putting up 20 runs on the Tigers was a nice touch.

Carmen Electra and Who?

- Robert writes:

Sean,

Who is that skeletal looking woman, who frightened me, posing with Carmen Electra? The eyes indicate Denise Richards, but the rest of her face...? I just don't know.

I'm no make-up artist, but something does not look as it should. I just hope that look is the make-up and not something more - like Botox, or some form of plastic or something.

Could that the look that being married to Charlie Sheen gave her? If so, I'd have to say she aged way worse than he did, and he did not age well.

Robert

STEEL ON TARGET

SeanJo

I hear you Robert. More Denise Richards. I'll do it, but on my own schedule. You're not about to bully me into posting her for a second week in a row, but I guarantee, for you, she'll be back.

Brawl??

- Eric writes:

That was not a brawl in the Providence game.. it was a pillow fight compared to the day out running back, bobby Joe Franklin pulled a can of mace out of his sock and sprayed the opposing team we lost to in a city championship football game in 1972. Not even the cops from the four cruisers that were parked around the field could get there in time to stop the melee.. That’s the way things were back in the day here in Seattle.. And that was Junior Football.. Kids today would have never survived it.

SeanJo

Agreed. You'll never see me calling one of those a brawl. I need real punches thrown for a brawl.

More WordPerfect!

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I'm glad Dean pointed out that MS will still sell you a copy of Word - that's good to know. Coincidentally, last week, I was struggling to try to make a PowerPoint using WordPerfect's Presentations. And it wasn't happening. I can use QuattroPro instead of Excel no problem, and save Excel files, but Presentations was just not happening.

I still have my old copy of MS Office for Home and Student 2007 edition - but had heard it has issues with Windows 11. Still, I went ahead and installed it - since I flippin' own it! - and so far, so good. I got my PowerPoint done, anyway.

Also coincidentally, I needed the PowerPoint for a panel discussion I led at the Vintage Computer Festival So Cal in Anaheim this weekend. (I used to work and volunteer at the old Computer Museum of America in San Diego). I thought of Dean when I saw another exhibitor running an old Kaypro luggable computer with WordStar on it! Dean will appreciate the "joy" of having to hand-tag italic and bold face in a document!

I'll concede his contention that WordPerfect is a "niche" product, but also point out that the ABA says there are 1.37 million licensed attorneys in the U.S. That's a good sized niche ... ;-)

Shia Labouef

- Rick writes:

Sean,

He is, was and will always be a dickhead who can’t handle his booze.

Rick

SeanJo

For those unaware, Shia LaBeouf had a bit of an adventure last week during Mardi Gras. He was punched a few times, spent some time in an ambulance, and was arrested. Can't a guy enjoy all that New Orleans has to offer?

Vegas Baby

- Eric writes:

I was perusing some hotels on my credit card travel section and thought i’d pas this along the next time someone rants about the costs in Vegas.



Now it’s not that I was looking for an 8.00 / night hotel on the strip, but I did see one which is crazy. But if you look at the fees that are piled on what would be a 30.00 three night stay it’s pretty obvious why Vegas is circling the drain.



Personally, i’ll stick with The Lodge at Torrey Pines or anyplace sunny over Vegas these days. The golf is ok there, but certainly not worth it anymore.



Eric 😎

Rest in love Robert Duvall

- Kirk B writes:

Saw this Late Great Robert Duvall. Such a great clip.

Cheese burger

- Glyn writes:

Should have gotten a grill picture. Burger made from left over tender loin trimmings!

SeanJo

The grill action is always a nice touch, but the meat is the star of the show. If we're not going to get a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot, we better get the finished product.

Thanks for sending this in Glyn. Peak grilling season is right around the corner.

----------

That's all I have this Sunday. Team USA is up (as I write this, 1-0) in the gold medal game over Canada. I'll be keeping a close eye on that while I make my way through the morning.

Finish the weekend strong and I'll see everyone next weekend. Keep sending my your meat and as always, the inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

