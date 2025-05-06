Soccer Team Gifted A Lifetime Membership To An Escort Website After Being Promoted

What do the blood, sweat, tears, and hours of running around on a soccer field earn you? If you're a team in the lower ranks of soccer, you're hoping one day to earn a promotion.

That day came for an Italian amateur soccer team based on the island of Sicily. Their hard work paid off in more ways than one. The team earned a promotion to the Serie D, which is the highest level of semi-professional soccer in Italy.

The team hadn’t just earned a spot in Serie D, the players had also earned a special gift from their sponsors. A gift that truly keeps on giving. No, not the jelly of the month club.

Athletic Palermo is sponsored by an escort website, according to The Sun, called Escort Advisor and the sponsors decided to give the players a lifetime subscription to the site.

And you thought running around on an amateur soccer team was a boring activity. One with very little scoring and a lack of gigantic contracts that makes professional soccer worth it.

Athletic Palermo is headed into Serie D with confidence and a lifetime membership to an escort website

Boy, you were wrong. The entire team now has a free pass to an escort website. What can go wrong, especially for the players on the team with wives and girlfriends?

CEO Mike Morra announced the unique gift for his players in a congratulatory message that properly recognized and thanked the team for its hard work.

"We wanted to mark this achievement with a practical gift," he said. "Now the players and coaches can finally relax… with a little extra bonus."

Nothing says practical gift like a lifetime membership to an escort website. This is why the team put in all the long hours and sacrifice. Serie D had better be on high alert. A very relaxed team will be coming its way shortly.