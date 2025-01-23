The global elite, both elected and unelected, aren’t just after your gas stoves, cars and your gas-powered lawnmowers. They're also trying to turn your high-class escorts into spreaders of doomsday climate change talk.

That's right. The hot climate change talk doesn’t stop after they book an escort for a couple of hours and head for the bedrooms.

Somehow, those who travel to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum find the time to let the ladies of the night know the world is doomed.

40-year-old Salome Balthus, a high-end escort and author, made the trip from Berlin to meet with her clients during the four-day annual meeting. She is talking about what the global elite have shared with her.

They all fly in on their heavy pollution-producing private jets, drop big money on escorts, and reveal that they're living it up as the world comes to an end.

"The elephant in the room is climate change. Everyone knows it can't be prevented anymore," Balthus told the Daily Mail. The doomsdayers usually fall into two groups.

"The one group thinks it only affects the poor, the ‘not-white race,’ while the others fear that it could get worse but there's no sense in trying to do anything about it so they just enjoy themselves."

They sound like a fun group, don’t they? They can’t even enjoy the company of an escort without bringing up climate change and how they're going to need you to trust them when they fly all over the world on their private jets.

The global elite are trying to turn high-class escorts into climate change messengers

Salome's exclusive bedroom meetings have also revealed that these wealthy men, who are obsessed with the end of the world, see two different scenarios playing out. One where everyone in third-world countries dies, but those in the North are fine.

The others who think everyone is doomed. You get a few drinks in them and they start talking. She said, "They say they will enjoy a few more nice years on earth and know that there's no future. They are very cynical and somehow deeply sad."

Deeply sad? What gives you that idea?

Is it the fact that they haven’t ever felt the joy of pulling the sting on their lawnmower and laying stripes before cooling down with a cool beverage on their patios? Probably.

Tell whoever will listen that they've gone too far this time. Wasting their time talking to escorts about climate change is beyond anything that we can accept.

The normal folks out there, the everyday man, who spends their hard-earned money on escorts from time to time, don’t want to be lectured about the environment during these encounters.