The War On Gas Stoves Heats Up Again

Will Gas Stove Gavin Newsom cave to his climate terrorist constituents who are hellbent on ultimately ending gas stoves in California?

A bill progressing through the California legislature would make it illegal to sell a gas stove built or sold in the state "unless the gas stove bears an adhesive label attached in a conspicuous location." Newsom has until the end of September to pass the bill or send the climate terrorists into a frenzy.

NPR reports that gas stove health warnings are now the focus of the terrorists who weren't able to strong-arm politicians into banning gas stoves during 2023 when this topic flared up. Despite claims that politicians weren't coming for our gas stoves – Joe Biden appointee U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm famously owned a gas stove in 2023 – there were plenty of wokes lining up to test the waters.

What's the deal with gas stoves? The wokes say the stoves release nitrogen dioxide and that it's a "key element of smog outdoors." And that it "may contribute" to asthma.

Now, sensing they've lost the momentum, the climate terrorists have turned their focus to the tobacco-like warnings on gas stoves via politicians they can bully into introducing the legislation.

"Gas stoves can release nitrogen dioxide, benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other harmful pollutants into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets," California state politician Gail Pellerin (D.) told NPR. "The label would also mention associated risks for breathing problems, suggest using a vent hood and say, "Young children, people with asthma, and people with heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects of combustion pollutants."

Meanwhile, in Berkeley, there are efforts to increase the price of installing gas stoves in residential and commercial buildings. How would this work? Berkeley wants to add an excise tax onto buildings installing natural gas and users would be charged $2.96 per therm.

In Chicago, users pay around $1 per therm. The Wall Street Journal estimates the average user in California would pay $180 more per month to use gas.

In other words, the war on gas stoves isn't dying. It's actually heating up.