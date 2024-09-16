The War On Gas Stoves Heats Up Again

Published|Updated

Will Gas Stove Gavin Newsom cave to his climate terrorist constituents who are hellbent on ultimately ending gas stoves in California? 

A bill progressing through the California legislature would make it illegal to sell a gas stove built or sold in the state "unless the gas stove bears an adhesive label attached in a conspicuous location." Newsom has until the end of September to pass the bill or send the climate terrorists into a frenzy. 

NPR reports that gas stove health warnings are now the focus of the terrorists who weren't able to strong-arm politicians into banning gas stoves during 2023 when this topic flared up. Despite claims that politicians weren't coming for our gas stoves – Joe Biden appointee U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm famously owned a gas stove in 2023 – there were plenty of wokes lining up to test the waters. 

California is once again Ground Zero for the war on gas stoves in the United States. / Angel Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What's the deal with gas stoves? The wokes say the stoves release nitrogen dioxide and that it's a "key element of smog outdoors." And that it "may contribute" to asthma. 

Now, sensing they've lost the momentum, the climate terrorists have turned their focus to the tobacco-like warnings on gas stoves via politicians they can bully into introducing the legislation. 

"Gas stoves can release nitrogen dioxide, benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other harmful pollutants into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets," California state politician Gail Pellerin (D.) told NPR. "The label would also mention associated risks for breathing problems, suggest using a vent hood and say, "Young children, people with asthma, and people with heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects of combustion pollutants." 

Will Gavin Newsom sign a bill requiring gas stoves to come with a warning label in California? He'll have until the end of the month to decide.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in Berkeley, there are efforts to increase the price of installing gas stoves in residential and commercial buildings. How would this work? Berkeley wants to add an excise tax onto buildings installing natural gas and users would be charged $2.96 per therm. 

In Chicago, users pay around $1 per therm. The Wall Street Journal estimates the average user in California would pay $180 more per month to use gas. 

In other words, the war on gas stoves isn't dying. It's actually heating up. 

Tags
Written by
Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America. Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league. Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.