Soccer Reporter Goes Insanely Viral Checking For A Possible Wardrobe Malfunction In A Low Cut Outfit

For the most part, other sports take a backseat the week of the Super Bowl. All eyes are on the NFL as the league puts on a week-long extravaganza leading up to the actual game.

The NBA put up a strong fight for attention with the unexpected Luka Doncic trade and all that followed that. As one of the big four leagues, that's not a complete shock.

It didn’t by any means derail the entire week of Super Bowl coverage, but there was some attention taken away to cover the trade. A trade that big will do that.

What nobody saw coming is what happened at the end of the week when a clip from a soccer game went insanely viral. That's not something you expect to see.

But in this case, it makes sense. Soccer reporter Kathy Valencia was covering something called "Noche Amarilla," according to The Sun.

Kathy Valencia was dressed for viral success for Yellow Night

I'm not going to pretend that I know what that is, but the outlet describes it as a traditional event that was held in Ecuador's capital city, Quito, for the second straight year.

It's apparently a full day of music and entertainment that ends with "Yellow Night," a friendly soccer match between two of the top teams in the sport.

Rivals Barcelona SC and Deportivo Quito were the two teams playing one another, but social media wasn't talking about the game. Valencia's outfit was much more entertaining.

A two-second clip of her checking for a possible wardrobe malfunction has more than 11.5 million views and another 4.7 million and counting on a version where someone asks for her to end up on Sky Sports - a British sports channel.

What an outfit by Ms. Valencia here. No wonder there are millions upon millions of views of the very short video with a perfectly timed dog bark I might add.

That's how soccer grabbed some attention away from the NFL at the end of Super Bowl week, if only for a moment and only on social media.

Soccer might have found its next big star reporter.