Snowfall In New York Leads To Multiple Reports Of Bigfoot Tracks

What did you see in the snow during this most recent snowfall?

Snowfall in New York a couple of weekends ago evidently stirred up some of the local Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley area. There were multiple reports of tracks found in the snow.

The track sightings were sent over, as you would expect, to a group of investigators in the area called the Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley. The tracks popped up across Duchess County.

There were tracks found in a woman's backyard in Wappingers Falls. There are strides of six feet that accompany them.

Another backyard had tracks and the investigators added that "it looks like the creature was looking for food and may have grabbed a squirrel."

That's obvious looking at the pictures. Where you see tracks in the snow, the experts pick up on the subtleties that let them know what more than likely was going on. It's why they're the experts.

The third set came from a woman who was snowshoeing in Milan, which is located in the northern part of Duchess County.

The tracks she found included claw marks. In addition to the pictures she sent in, she included a video of the seen.

Don't you dare take a look at those prints and assume they're from a bear. Let the team of investigators do their job first before jumping to such an irresponsible conclusion.

As I stated before, they can look at images and see what most cannot. Is it a gift? If you consider chasing after the allusive Bigfoot and coming up just short, time and time again a gift, then I guess it is.

What do you think? Did the snow stir up the local Bigfoot in Hudson Valley? Are other animals the cause of these prints?

Isn’t it odd that there doesn’t appear to be a single hair left behind? Why is no one doing a new version of Unsolved Mysteries?

If I had to guess, like most of these Bigfoot reports, I don’t think we will ever know for sure the answers to these questions. RIP Robert Stack.