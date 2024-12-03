Woke 'Snow White' Movie Trailer Trashed In Brutal Fashion

The trailer for the upcoming "Snow White" movie isn't being well-received by viewers.

The new adaption of the classic Disney story stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the leading roles. However, the movie ran into serious problems before even getting off the ground.

The reason why? Zegler - who plays Snow White - felt the need to trash the movie before it even hit theaters or a press tour could really get rolling.

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," Zegler said long before the movie came out when discussing the new version, according to Fox News.

She also unleashed an insane rant about people who voted for Donald Trump. Trying to avoid alienating potential customers is marketing 101, but she apparently missed that class in school.

Viewers trash "Snow White" trailer

Well, the trailer for the movie with Zegler and Gadot dropped Tuesday, and it looks every bit as bad as you'd expect.

Give it a watch below.

To the surprise of not a single person, the comments are far from positive. People seem to really be enjoying ripping it.

Look at some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

The movie would be more of a success if Danny DeVito was playing Snow White

Disney live action: Come watch us Destroy your Childhood!

Remember, it's the audience's fault if this movie does bad.

I'm here for the comments

Lord farquad at it again

Y'all really forgot how lighting works huh?

Lord Fraquaad wants his hair back.

The mirror is lying. :D

It's WEIRD how Hollywood keeps trying to make Rachel Zegler a thing. PRETTY WEIRD.

The Cats-ification of Snow White

Gal Gadot is jealous of Rachel's looks? oh pls.

The audacity of claiming Rachel Zegler is more attractive than Gal Gadot.

Theres so much cgi that I can't even be sure the actors aren't cgi as well

Waiting for the documentary to be made. "From Disney to Dumpster: The Rachel Zeitgeist Story"

Isn't Snow white supposed to be more beautiful than the queen?

And thus Walt Disney studios ends right where it began

Yet another Zegler flop. I wonder how creative she'll get blaming everyone else but her.

My expectations were low and I'm still disappointed.

lol, the mirror is biggest troll.

Wait.. this movie was a real thing? I thought it was a meme

Do we think fans are excited for the new "Snow White"? The answer is an overwhelming no, judging from the comments.

It seems like people are way more interested in cooking and roasting Rachel Zegler than actually seeing the movie or giving it a chance.

I guess that's what happens when a film's star makes a name for herself by trashing the origin story and then attacking a large voting base of the country.

Not smart. Not smart at all. Also, who is going to believe Gal Gadot is jealous of Zegler in their respective roles as the Evil Queen and Snow White?

The film hits theaters March 21, and I have a feeling it's going to be a disaster. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.