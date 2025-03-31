Woke 'Snow White' Movie Hits Embarrassing Low, Draws Pathetic Numbers: DETAILS

"Snow White" continues to be a disaster for Disney at the box office.

The film with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot was swamped with problems long before it opened earlier in March.

Zegler - the star of the movie - attacked the original film and then smeared Trump supporters.

Now, the film is taking one hell of a beating at the box office.

"Snow White" continues to fall at the box office.

Most major blockbuster films spend a few weeks at the top of the box office. It's a bad sign if that's not the case, and that's exactly where "Snow White" now finds itself.

The film dropped out of the top spot in its second weekend after earning just $14.2 million domestically, according to Variety. That's a 66% decline from its opening weekend.

"A Working Man" with Jason Statham took the top spot with a domestic haul of $15.2 million. While Statham certainly is a legit A-list star, the fact his film beat out one of Disney's most expensive productions in years - "Snow White" has a budget of around $250 million - is nothing short of shocking.

It goes to show just how much audiences hate the new "Snow White" and how Zegler's disastrous PR campaign tanked the movie long before it ever had a chance of succeeding.

The film has now earned just $66.8 million domestically and $143.1 million worldwide, according to the same Variety report.

That would be solid for many films. It's not good for a movie Disney now stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars on.

Go woke, go broke. It's pretty simple advice, and advice that could have saved Zegler and Disney a massive headache. "Snow White" could have been a success that packed theaters. Now, it's a cautionary tale and a financial failure. Better luck next time, Disney! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.