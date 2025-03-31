SNL Writer Hilariously Trolls Morgan Wallen After Abrupt Stage Exit

Saturday Night Live writer Josh Patten is poking fun at the latest controversy surrounding Morgan Wallen and his early exit from the SNL stage over the weekend.

In case you missed it, the country superstar was the musical guest on the March 29 episode of NBC's long-running sketch comedy show. It's typical for the musical guest and celebrity host to hang around at the end of the show to give hugs, shake hands and engage in small talk with the cast while the band plays out during the closing credits.

Instead, though, Wallen jetted off the stage like he had somewhere to be.

MORE: Morgan Wallen Couldn't Get Off The SNL Stage Fast Enough

Turns out, that somewhere to be was back home in Tennessee.

About 90 minutes after the show wrapped, the 31-year-old posted a photo of a plane on his Instagram Story with the caption: "Get me to God's country."

Whether Morgan had any ill will toward SNL, its cast members or the entirety of New York City remains unknown. Maybe he didn't realize he was supposed to stick around. Maybe he had some bad sushi and needed to get to the bathroom. Maybe he was being a jerk, I don't know.

Still, the Internet ran wild with people calling him all sorts of words, like childish, racist and whiny little b*tch — to name a few.

This, of course, is manufactured outrage from a bunch of people who already hate Morgan Wallen and are looking for another reason to justify that. Do any of y'all really care if this country singer waited around to hug and kiss and exchange fake pleasantries with a group of comedians?

No, you do not.

Morgan Wallen's ‘God’s Country' Post Has Turned Into A Meme

Patten, who has been a writer on SNL since 2012, decided to have a little fun with this debacle. After screenshots of Wallen's Instagram story went viral, Patten hopped on Instagram to share his own version of God's country: a Krispy Kreme donut truck.

The incident has now turned into a meme, with thousands of social media posts sharing various interpretations of where "God's country" is located.

I'll give Wallen credit for one thing: the guy knows how to send the Internet into a frenzy.