SNL Pokes Fun At Kendrick Perkins In Hysterical Bit

Saturday Night Live has been on a heater in recent weeks. First, it was Shane Gillis’ monologue, now it's the cast making fun of ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins doesn’t particularly deserve any special attention from the writers at SNL; he’s just your average sports commentator who says dumb things (and who race-baits occasionally). But if you’re as comedically talented as the people producing this show, that’s all the material you need to make a hilarious bit.

Kenan Thompson played the role of Perkins on the show's "Weekend Update." In a roughly-three minute segment, Thompson and Michael Che talked about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a perfect Perkins-esque delivery, Thompson joked about Doncic’s injury and sounded just like the analyst.

"Folks on the inside know Luka Dookie is hurt," Perkins - er, Thompson - said. "I'm hearing rumors that he got a small tear in his interior crustaceous uterus. I ain't no doctor, but by my estimations I believe he gon' be dead by April."

The topic quickly spiraled out of hand, but it was still downright hilarious.

"LeBron is 71 years old, he has one arm, twelve kids—one of them is black—and he works undercover as a French superspy. The name is LeBron, James LeBron," Perkins - er, Thompson - said.

The full bit is here, and it's well worth the watch.

I’m not entirely sure what has changed the vibe at SNL, but I like what I’m seeing. It appears we are back in the days where we are allowed to be funny without being hyper-sensitive about hurting people’s feelings.

It’s great to see.

