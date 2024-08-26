We've Found One Of The Worst Songs Ever Made: LISTEN

Ladies and gentlemen, we've found another song that it's almost hard to believe is real.

We've been on a bit of a music bender here at OutKick. We've had some recent hits and a few big misses from different artists.

For example, Alli Walker's song Nashville is so bad that it's a miracle my ears didn't bleed when listening to it. Now, we have another that's every bit as bad.

"Smoke" is a shockingly bad song.

I was listening to my Spotify early this morning as I always do when a song titled "Smoke" by Connor Price and Walker Hayes came up.

It's among the worst songs I've ever heard. It's brutally bad to the point it's nearly offensive to think anyone would want to listen to it.

I had to hear it and you do now too. Listen to it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, it's worth noting Walker Hayes was also involved with Alli Walker's "Nashville," and he's also featured on this song.

Are we sensing a trend? The man is also responsible for the horrible song "Fancy Like." I'm starting to think he shouldn't be allowed to make music anymore.

Let's take a look at some of the genius lyrics of this dumpster fire:

Want you on my skin, nicotine patches

I just wanna take you like a deep breath

Ain't gon' have one single cigar-regret

…

I don't need no lighter, baby 'cause you fire

Check me into rehab, I know you gon be bad for me like my favorite

Habits keepin' me high

Need a surgeon general warning on them Levi's

…

I'ma love you like I just got of jail (I want all that, ooh)

Let my hands read that body like braille (I want all that, ooh)

Look at you blush, ain't gon' beat around that

What genius cooked this up? Who sat down and wrote these lyrics and thought to themselves, "Yep, the entire world needs to hear this." It might be time to shut things down until we can figure out how these awful songs keep being made. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.