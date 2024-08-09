Country Singer Releases Song So Bad Your Ears Might Bleed: LISTEN

Do you want to hear what might be the worst country music song ever recorded?

Buckle up because I've got you covered.

I was scrolling through the web Friday morning when I stumbled across the song "Nashville" from Alli Walker. Seeing as how the YouTube thumbnail was….ummm…..captivating, I decided to hit the play button.

After all, I love country music. I'm always willing to give something new a shot, but I wasn't ready for what was about to hit my ears.

"Nashville" by Alli Walker is terrible.

I've never heard anything as bad as this trash in my whole life when it comes to country music. I think being sentenced to time in Guantanamo Bay would be more enjoyable.

Give it a listen below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm legit in a state of shock that this song is real. Everyone responsible should be banned from ever making country music again.

Was the goal here to not worry about the quality of the music and just throw some leather and hats on women to generate clicks and streams?

Let's analyze some of these genius lyrics:

Gassed up at Buc-ee’s

Cherry coke

South of Kentucky

Just north of broke



Give your mama

My regards

I don’t miss you

But I’ll miss your credit cards

…

On my way to Nashville

Put you in the past ville

Take your memory and shake shake it like my ass will

Cut you like my daisies rolling up at tootsies

…

I’m feeling famous

Star of the honkytonk

I’m on my way up

Just like a hit song

I’m bacheloretta Lynn

Dressed up like revenge

So f*ck you

Dolly pardon my French

You know I’m on

Who the hell wrote this trash and thought the public needed to hear it. I almost spit out my coffee when I heard the line about missing a guy's credit cards. We're singing about cherry Coke these days? Folks, we don't have to endure this garbage.

It's actually comical how this is getting attention when there's actual incredible music out there. Country music is going through a revival at the moment after being infected with plenty of pop over the past decade.

Zach Bryan, The Castellows and others are bringing country back to what it's supposed to be. Then, there's Alli walker singing about shaking her butt.

Horrible all the way around. I had to endure it, and now you all have as well. This trauma might bind us all together. It was that bad. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.