Small Massachusetts Town Forced To Suspend Police Chief After He's Busted Allegedly Trying To Solicit Sex

The last thing the good people of Cheshire, Massachusetts want to deal with is big city problems. Unfortunately, the big city problems found them anyway.

The chief of the Cheshire Police Department is accused of showing up in the parking lot of a local middle and high school on Thursday night looking for action.

The sort of alleged action that is against the law and earned 53-year-old Michael Alibozek a trip to jail. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office says he was trying to solicit sex in exchange for a fee.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

They claim that the police chief was there to meet someone to engage in previously agreed-to sexual acts. He had unknowingly been trapped in a sting.

According to the BDAO, Alibozek was actually arranging the late-night hook up with an undercover detective with the Massachusetts State Police’s Berkshire State Police Detective Unit.

That put the small town of Cheshire in a tough spot. They couldn’t possibly keep the police chief on duty. Not when he's trying to allegedly have late night sex in a school parking lot.

Small Town, Big Scandal: Cheshire’s Police Chief Gets Caught in a Sting Straight Out of a Cop Show

The Cheshire Town Administrator, Jennifer Morse, had no choice, but to relieve Alibozek of his chief of police duties. He was placed on paid leave while the case against him makes its way through the legal system.

Naturally, his police-issued firearm was seized from him and his access to the town’s police station was revoked. You don’t want those big city problems to infect the rest of the police force.

"The Town of Cheshire takes these matters seriously and is fully cooperating with the investigative and judicial processes," Morse stated, reports News 10. "The Board of Selectmen has been informed and is addressing the matter in the best interests of the Town of Cheshire."

So much for trying to liven things up in the small town. Not to defend the police chief's alleged actions here, this isn’t the sort of extracurriculars you want the chief engaging in.

The Cheshire Town Administrator said the former Chief Timothy Garner was appointed as an administrative consultant on Friday as they work on finding someone to name as the interim police chief.

Presumably, someone who isn’t going to get themselves wrapped up in a similar situation. The town isn’t wasting any time here. They don’t want that Hallmark movie feel to wear off with an alleged police chief sex scandal that drags on for months on end.

They reported the case to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. Alibozek is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on November 10.

They need this one in the rearview mirror ASAP. It has to happen before the main character returns from living the big city life to fall in love with the small town she grew up in and with that small town man that checks all the boxes.

The holidays are almost here, and she can’t come back to find those big city problems have made it all the way out to Cheshire. She'll never return home and live out the fairy tale if this isn’t taken care of.