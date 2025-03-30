Prankster Police Chief Accused Of Taking Dumps On The Floor & Spiking The Coffee With Adderall And Viagra

Who doesn’t like a well-executed prank? If pulled off properly, even those on the receiving end will at least respect it and plot their own retaliation.

Some pranks are better than others and some pranksters are better at pulling them off. A fart spray prank, for instance, is one that has to have the right balance.

If done well, everyone has a good laugh. If taken too far, you could end up in handcuffs. A New Jersey police chief is being accused of being someone who doesn’t know where the line is.

Five officers planning to sue North Bergen Police Chief Robert Farley say his pranks range from putting egg on door handles to taking dumps all over the office.

Classic pranks, right? Not according to the officers' attorney, Patrick Toscano. He told NJ.com "I’ve never seen anything like this in my life" regarding the claims of the officers.

The five officers claim that Farley, who took over as chief last year, would take dumps on the floor and in wastebaskets near the desks of other officers.

He would allegedly spike the office coffee with Adderall and Viagra, and he had a thing for shaving his body hair. The hair would allegedly end up on desks, on officers, and on property.

As if that wasn’t enough "pranking" for one office, the police chief is also accused of among other things, chasing an officer around with a needle and then once cornering the man, stabbing him in the penis with it.

The alleged prankster police chief has the support of the town

The old needle to the penis prank. That’s a new one for me. But admittedly it's bee a while since I attempted any pranks.

One of his other pranks, allegedly, involved microwaving a cup of hot sauce. This prank, reports the NY Post, created "pepper spray-like fumes" that required firefighters to be called to clear the vent systems.

EMS reportedly had to treat an officer who "experienced a health episode" because of it.

The pranks extended beyond the office. Farley has also been accused of sending dildos, lube, and gay pride flags to one officer's home.

The town, who is listed as a defendant in the notices to sue, issued a statement to NBC News on the matter. They have the police chief's back.

"The Township of North Bergen has full confidence in Chief Robert Farley’s leadership of the North Bergen Police Department and we strongly deny these false and outrageous allegations made by disgruntled officers who are resorting to attacking the reputation of a dedicated public servant to further their own selfish goals," a town spokesperson said in a statement.

"In order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest and because we are fully confident that these claims will be proven false, we have proactively referred them to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for review."

This appears headed for a court battle. If the allegations are true, it could be more and more difficult for the town to defend the chief. We shall see.

They could be extremely pro-prank or pro-reduction in overtime spending, which Farley has reportedly accomplished to the tune of $1 million a year. He allegedly takes an occasional dump on the floor, but look at those overtime savings.