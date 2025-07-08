Skip Bayless Unleashes Scorching Hot Take About White Guilt And Popular Movie: WATCH

Skip Bayless talking about white guilt and "Sinners" might be the funniest video you see all week.

For those of you who might not have seen the film, "Sinners" is a movie from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan in two different roles.

It's arguably the best movie of 2025. The story is refreshing, fun, dark, unique, violent and a ton of fun. It's one of the best vampire stories ever told.

No need to overthink it……unless you're Skip Bayless.

*RELATED: Movie Of The Year Will Stun Viewers With Brutally Violent Ending | REVIEW*

Skip Bayless consumed by white guilt after watching "Sinners."

Most people, I'm guessing, experienced "Sinners" like I did. They bought a ticket, enjoyed the ride while eating some popcorn and didn't turn the movie into a debate about race.

Not Bayless. He saw something the rest of us apparently were too shallow to recognize and reflect on:

White guilt.

"Yet, I must admit when ‘Sinners’ ended, I felt battered, bludgeoned and battered by white guilt. Look, ‘Sinners’ has no use for white people, nor should it. The prevailing metaphor, of course, is evil devious white people tricked black people and sucked their blood and turned them into something they weren't meant to be," Bayless said in a recent episode of his podcast.

Bayless also over-analyzes Hailee Steinfeld's character - a pivotal person in the movie - being biracial and leading the black characters to ruin.

Yes, this is very real.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, Bayless has basic plot points in "Sinners" wrong. I don't want to spoil the movie for everyone, but Steinfeld's character - who is I believe supposed to be biracial in the film - didn't purposely lead anyone to ruin. In fact, she went outside of the music joint attempting to be a good person. Then one thing leads to another and the movie really kicks off. That's about all I can see without ruining the plot.

Secondly, the main vampire is Irish, and seemingly confused by some race dynamics in Mississippi in the 1930s. Are there some racist white characters? Sure, but it has nothing to do with the broader vampire plot. It's not an anti-white movie. It's not a movie that is supposed to spark massive racial debates.

It's a vampire film.

Plain and simple. Instead of drinking a beer and enjoying the ride, Bayless is crying about white guilt as if he cracked the case.

Great job detective. Impressive work.

Definitely watch "Sinners" if you get the chance. It's 100% worth your time, but don't turn it into some deep thought experiment about race in America. It's a vampire film told through the lens of two twin brothers. Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.