Skip Bayless Hates Sabrina Carpenter, Hakeem Jeffries' Photoshop Fail & Visiting Woke Breweries

If you want to learn where NOT to drink beer in Wisconsin, you're in the right place.

Happy Tuesday, Nightcaps fam! I trust you all made it through America's birthday weekend without too serious of a hangover and with all of your fingers intact.

I, personally, had a chill night at the house on the Fourth of July, watching fireworks from my backyard, drinking wine, ordering takeout and assuring my big, tough 75-pound dog that the booms would be over soon.

We have a lot to get to today, so if it pleases the court, I'm going to skip the pleasantries and get straight to Nightcaps — and we're starting with the mailbag.

Carol F. Is Coming In Hot

Yesterday, we published a review of my trip to the Apostle Islands on OutKick OutDoors. In the review, I talked about Tom's Burned Down Cafe on Madeline Island — a pretty rad little dive despite the nauseating leftist propaganda all over the walls.

Carol Writes: Nauseating left comments on Tom's broken down cafe. Says a lot about you.

Amber:

Yes, Carol. I believe it says I have an aversion to nauseating leftist propaganda. But you must be new here, so welcome!

Speaking of, I also mentioned another little spot we visited — a local brewery.

Kevin W. Checks In From Up North

Kevin Writes: As you know by visiting the area, there are kitschy little places all over, but you mentioned you had a beer in Minocqua at a local brewery. God, I hope it wasn't Minocqua Brewing Co. The owner is a bat shit crazy leftist, Kirk Bangstad. Look him up, he's an idiot.

Amber:

I'm going to pause Kevin right there. I cannot believe I forgot to tell y'all about this in Nightcaps last week.

So whenever we visit my mother-in-law in Minocqua, we usually go to Rocky Reef Brewing. The place Kevin is referring to, Minocqua Brewing Company, is "downtown" (I'm using that term loosely) inside an old gas station from the 1930s. Actually, a pretty cool little building.

But my husband and I had never ventured into this place because it looks like it's full of complete nutjobs. There are signs plastered all over the outside that say "least popular place in town," "drink MAGA tears" and "Antifa parking only."

After a couple of beers on this last trip, my husband and I thought it might be fun to finally step inside this brewery. Not to cause trouble, but out of sheer curiosity and a desire to maybe give me some funny fodder for Nightcaps.

It felt like the bartender clocked us the moment we walked in, but she warmed up to us. The beer names are utterly ridiculous — things like "AOC IPA," "The Resistance," "Choice," "Biden Beer" and their Mexican lager, "It'll Always Be the Gulf of Mexico to Me." On the wall were posters celebrating their past brews, including one called "Madame President" with a photo of Kamala Harris on the can. That one aged well.

They also sell their own coffee and coffee stout, called "WOKE." And to their credit, that's actually a pretty good name for coffee.

One poster caught my eye: an ad for "Evers Ale." The poster showed Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers driving in a car by himself, wearing a COVID mask. And it was then, for one very brief moment, we considered the idea that this might all be one giant troll. Maybe they're making fun of themselves?

That fleeting notion disappeared quickly when we overheard the bartender talking about holiday weekend plans with someone who was purchasing a few six-packs from the cooler.

"Is your family like-minded?" the bartender asked.

"We have a few Trumpers. That's why I'm bringing this beer, to taunt them," the man responded. "Your family?"

She then went on to explain to him that a couple of her siblings sadly love Trump, but the rest are "like-minded."

Joke's on that guy. Conservatives like free beer, too. Even if it does have a goofy label.

Anyway, this owner to which Kevin is referring, Kirk Bangstad, is a real piece of work. He's always at war with the city and other local businesses, and he's been charged with multiple legal offenses, including criminal defamation, harassment, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and (last but not least) defrauding donors to his super PAC by funneling thousands of dollars to himself to pay for his legal fees.

This dude is such a turd he even named one of his beers after his lawyer. It has the guy's face on the can and everything.

Oh, and Google tells me Kirk was just arrested AGAIN last week. Hopefully, he can call up Carol F. and some of her "like-minded" friends to come bail him out.

On the way out of the brewery, I left the bartender a nice tip. To kill ‘em with kindness, ya know? Also because I leave every bartender a nice tip. But since my husband can’t help himself, he casually said on the way out, "See? Liberals and conservatives can get along!"

They probably set that tip on fire after we left. Dirty right-wing money.

After that very long tangent, back to Kevin's email:

I hope your mother-in-law has taken you to Norwood Pines for a proper up north supper club and after dinner grasshopper. My mother was a park ranger in her retirement years in the Apostle Islands. She actually lived in an old fishing camp out on one of the islands that is visited by ferry daily, which has hiking trails on it. It's not big, but if you go back, you should visit it. If you're lucky, you might see a bear swimming between islands. It's an amazing sight.

So much to explore in the Northwoods! And BTW, we Wisconites love our Spotted Cow as much as our out-of-state friends!

More up north pics from the 4th of July weekend this year:

Gary B. Offers Up Some Watersports Advice

Gary Writes: I have hundreds of hours of experience navigating various waterways in both kayak and canoe. I would recommend a canoe if you have a large dog. They are bigger and difficult to turn over. A kayak has a low center of gravity and is great for fast-moving water and tight turns, but they flip easy.

Make sure you make it to the Rocky Mountains and the northern coast of California to include the Redwood Forest. I share the same passion for adventure and have seen just about everything this great nation has to offer.

Amber:

OK, this is solid advice, Gary. I'll admit I'm a complete novice when it comes to both kayaking and canoeing, and I'm glad you told me this before I found myself fighting for my life in the middle of Lake Superior, clinging both to an overturned kayak while my anxious German Shepherd claws my face off.

I'm hoping to make it the trek out West next year, so I'll graciously accept your canoe shopping recommendations before then.

Ron W. Updates Us On His New Pup

Ron Writes: Several months ago, I contacted you about losing my beloved black Lab, Belle. Attached is the newest addition to our home, Sawyer, a white Lab female. I’m in love again.

Amber:

Ron did not have to flex on us like this.

"Oh hey, I'm Ron. I have this adorable puppy and this gorgeous home overlooking the water in Tampa Bay!" Cool, Ron.

I'm kidding, I'm kidding! Ron and I bonded earlier this year over losing our sweet soul dogs — my girl Lucy and his lab Belle. It can be hard to open up your heart to a new pup after a crushing loss like that, so I'm really happy to see that he's found a new best friend in Sawyer.

Dogs rule, man.

Oh No, Hakeem Jeffries, What Are You Doing?!

Hakeem Jeffries tried to Photoshop himself skinnier on Instagram, and let’s just say… we all noticed, Hakeem.

Maybe if this dude spent less time rambling incessantly on the House floor, he could take a YouTube class in basic photo editing. I mean, just look at that bench!

There's a guy on Instagram named John Dorsey (but affectionately known as Goob) who calls out social media influencers for editing their bodies in photos. He mostly goes after fitness influencers who are selling workouts and meal plans while also editing their own photos to make their waists look smaller and their butts look bigger.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think he'd have to hop on Instagram to roast the U.S. House Minority Leader for trying to bamboozle us with FaceTune.

Now, I have taken the liberty of coming up with a few names for the newest Minocqua Brewing Company special micro-brew — in honor of Hakeem Jeffries:

Slim Hips Lager

Facetune Fizz (so filtered it barely tastes like beer)

(so filtered it barely tastes like beer) Capitol Catfish Kölsch

Influencer Ale

Congressional Thirst Trap

Kirk, once you get out of jail, just let me know which one you like. You don't even have to pay me, since you already owe your lawyer so much money.

Trouble In Paradise For Cardi B & Stefon Diggs?

Man, Stefon Diggs has got to be down bad. As you may know, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was dating Cardi B. I say was because it appears the two may have split.

This man risked it all by not showing up to voluntary OTAs so that he could party on a yacht in Miami with Cardi, her bikini-clad friends and a mysterious powdery substance. Or at the very least, he risked being on Mike Vrabel's bad side, which is not somewhere anyone wants to be.

Then, he rented this woman a castle. A castle! In France! To "wash her royal hiney."

And apparently it was all for nothing. Because as of this week, Cardi B's Instagram has been wiped of any and all photos and mentions of Diggs.

Then, she showed up to Paris Fashion Week — boobs pushed up to her chin — with a Raven for a date.

(An actual bird, not a Baltimore Raven. Although this would be a positively savage way to soft-launch a relationship with Lamar Jackson or something.)

I am legitimately baffled by what could possibly be holding her implants up like that. They are defying all the laws of gravity in that outfit.

But I digress.

You get a woman a castle, and she dumps you for a bird. Cruel world we live in.

Skip Bayless: Not A Sabrina Carpenter Guy

I apologize for missing this last week, but it has come to my attention that Skip Bayless doesn't like Sabrina Carpenter. And I mean REALLY doesn't like Sabrina Carpenter.

Some men golf in their 70s. Some take up woodworking. Skip, though? His new hobby is picking fights with teenage girls over their Spotify playlists.

This man really logged onto X and recorded eight full minutes of everything he finds wrong with Sabrina Carpenter’s music.

"Sabrina Carpenter fans, get over it," he wrote. "She’s NOT the pop icon you think she is. She never will be."

I'll admit, Sabrina's music isn't my cup of tea, either. But my guy, what is your problem?

It’s unclear what prompted this unsolicited music critique. Maybe inexplicably worked "Espresso" into his Tom Petty playlist. Maybe his wife caught him staring at a picture of the new album cover, and he had to go into full defense mode. Or maybe he just needed attention, which is what I'd put my money on.

But either way, this is a man who looked at the state of American sports and global politics — and decided the real problem of our day is a 26-year-old pop singer who wears pinup curls and bunny suits.

Someone please check on him. Or at least tell him to stop scrolling TikTok before he's had his nap.

Stuff I Liked

