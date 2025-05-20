Major Airline Sells Product That Might Have Your Head Spinning In The Air: DETAILS

Swiss International Air Lines has you covered if you need a bit of a buzz while flying high in the sky.

As many of us know, flying isn't exactly a great experience these days. Airports are packed with ugly people wearing sweats, you're crammed together like cattle, the experience on the plane continues to get worse, and it seems like everyone is in a bad mood.

Was there a time when flying was an experience? Sure, but those days are long gone. Now, people just want to get it over with as quickly as possible.

Swiss Air is here to help.

Swiss Air sells Zyns.

A mega-viral tweet from this past Sunday showed a menu on Swiss Air featuring Zyn nicotine pouches. Specifically, the menu showed that people can buy Zyn cans as strong as 14.7 milligrams for $5.99.

That will have your head spinning in circles in no time.

Now, I didn't know if the tweet with nearly two million views was real or not. After all, the idea of buying nicotine pouches on planes in America is something that absolutely doesn't happen. You can bring your own to the airport, but you're not purchasing any once you've boarded.

As a Big J journalist, I reached out to Swiss Air to see if this is legit, and the airline confirmed that it absolutely is.

"Yes, ZYN is available on board and can be found in our inflight sales catalogue," the airline told me in a DM exchange.

What a truly incredible time to be alive.

Imagine ordering a couple of beers and then throwing in a 14.7 mg nicotine pouch - no matter your brand of choice. That will be enough to get you cruising along at 30,000 feet. I have to go to Europe in the near future for reasons I can't disclose here, and I might have to hop on Swiss Air…..for research purposes, of course. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.