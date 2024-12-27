Working Class Man Flies First Class, Results Might Shock You

What happens when a lowly working class man gets a taste of the high life?

I hope you all had a great Christmas and had the opportunity to spend a lot of great time with family and friends.

I certainly did. We served hundreds of free Christmas meals to people around rural Wisconsin. We've been doing it for more than a decade and a half, and it's turned into an outstanding Christmas tradition.

Outside of helping those in need of a Christmas meal, I spent a lot of time with my family, and got to meet the family's new hunting dog Doc - who is around seven months old. You can see a photo below, and please excuse my messy hair. It was a long day.

What happens when a working class guy flies first class?

Something a bit strange happened this Christmas season.

I found myself in first class for my flights.

Now, many OutKick readers know my background. I'm just a regular working class guy with sweat stains on my blue-collar. I grew up in rural Wisconsin where people don't have much but they are happy. I wouldn't trade it for anything, but when you're a working class guy like myself from rural Wisconsin, you don't often get a taste of the finer things in life.

That all changed when I paid an extra $80 to be upgraded to first class for my round trip from an undisclosed location on the east coast to Wisconsin and back.

Now, there have been rumors online for years that I often fly private. Those are just rumors and should be disregarded. Do I come off as a guy who flies private? Obviously not. Those are smears spread by my many enemies to ruin my blue-collar reputation.

So, what happens when you're in first class on Delta? Well, other than a lengthy delay on one of my flights, you might be shocked to know a working class guy like myself actually fit in reasonably well. I don't think anyone even noticed that I didn't belong.

First, I was greeted with a beer as soon as I sat in my seat and was waiting to take off. How's that for service? No waiting at all. As soon as I sat down, a flight attendant had a drink in my hand. Is this how the other half has always lived?

Now, I do want to make a note here because this was at the same time I saw the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life on a plane.

A woman got on the plane wearing just a sports bra for a top! Just a sports bra! I'm sure some of you are asking, "Isn't that a good thing?"

No.

Not for this person! Not even close. What happened to having a sense of pride in your appearance or at least standards as a member of a civilized society?

Anyway, I digress. Back to the positives (being in first class, surprisingly, doesn't allow you to have people removed from the plane) that I experienced on the flight.

One of the biggest positives is the seat and space. I was fortunate to have the front single seat twice. If this is luxury, then I don't want to leave. Flying coach is like being crammed into a tight prison cell.

Let's just be honest. It sucks, and anyone who says otherwise is lying. It might have been a solid experience 50 years ago. It's definitely not now. In fact, air travel as a whole has been degraded to an embarrassing level. Do you see how people behave? Do you see how they're dressed? It's appalling.

You don't see that in first class. Those of us in first class - whether we're blue-collar or not - know how to behave, and that includes enjoying our spacious seats and sipping our drinks like we've been there before.

Also, does the A-team of flight attendants always handle first class? Every flight I was on had unbelievable service. It was so nice that I thought there was a 50/50 shot they might let me fly the plane if I asked politely.

Some of you who are like me might fear that you'll be outed in a moment if you find yourself in first class as a rural working class man. Maybe they'll spot you. Maybe they won't. Either way, I snuck through the cracks without being exposed and loved every second of it. I might just have to do it again……if I'm ever lucky enough to get another solid deal. Have you ever flown first class? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Had Qdoba for the first time in at least six or seven years. It was even better than I remembered!