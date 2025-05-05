Hit Horror Movie Puts Up Unreal Box Office Numbers In Win For Entertainment

"Sinners" continues to move the needle at the box office.

The horror-thriller by Ryan Coogler exploded onto the scene as soon as it premiered on April 18. In an era of repackaged ideas, "Sinners" is a wildly entertaining vampire film starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

It's dark, violent, mysterious, loaded with suspense, the dialogue is beautifully written and there is a great action sequence in the closing moments.

Coogler's film is excellent.

"Sinners" continues to generate impressive box office number.

The film shot out to an opening just north of $48 million, and it's still going strong weeks later. The film earned $179,728,722 domestically and $57 million internationally through this past Sunday, according to Box Office Mojo.

That brings the film's total haul to $236,728,722 globally. The budget for the film is believed to have been around $90 million, not including promotion.

It's likely "Sinners" has already made back whatever promotional costs were spent, as well as the original $90 million production budget.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. The success of "Sinners" is proof that people want original ideas that are entertaining and fresh.

When audiences get something that's unique and new, they'll show up and spend their hard-earned money.

The other positive here is that the success of "Sinners" might motivate studios to produce more original content instead of remakes and spin-offs.

Clearly, people crave what Coogler created.

It should be interesting to see how much higher "Sinners" can fly. Definitely check it out if you haven't already. You won't regret it, and make sure to let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you've already seen the movie.