Addison Rae Takes Her Top Off To Sell Jeans, Jordon Hudson Runs Chapel Hill & A Beer Snake Sighting In Dublin

Addison Rae figured out the oldest trick in the book: if you want to sell jeans, lose the shirt. Safe to say, people noticed.

Week Zero is in the books

We made it. Football that counts has now arrived. Week Zero kicked off the college football season with a Top 25 match up right out the gate in Dublin, Ireland.

Iowa State and Kansas State kept the game close all the way down to the end when the Cyclones ran the clock down deep inside Wildcats territory to seal a 24-21 win.

The NFL had wall-to-wall preseason finale action and, on top of a Top 25 game to start the season, there was a last-second field goal win as Hawaii topped Stanford.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

It wouldn’t be college football without a story like the one involving the Hawaii kicker. His name is Kansei Matsuzawa. He's from Tokyo and taught himself how to kick a football using YouTube.

It also wouldn’t be college football without a brawl. There was one of those in Dublin too involving Kansas State fans, which reportedly included the family of Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson.

This is what we've all been waiting so long for. It's good to have football back, isn’t it?

Serial butt sniffer arrested again

The so-called serial "butt sniffer" has reportedly been arrested again. It's the second time in the last two months. If you guessed butt sniffing is what he was up to again, you're correct.

FOX LA reports that Calese Carron Crowder, 38, a registered sex offender, was allegedly loitering at a Burbank store and sniffing women's butts prior to his arrest on August 20.

Crowder was arrested back in July for alleged similar activities. A couple of days after his arrest last week, the case against him was dropped on grounds of an insufficient complaint.

You don’t become known as a serial butt sniffer because of one or two arrests. He has a history of similar offenses, FOX LA reported, that dates back to 2021.

In 2023, he was arrested for peeping into a family's home and that same year he appeared in a viral TikTok video a woman posted that allegedly shows him crouching and attempting to sniff her butt inside a Barnes and Noble.

If I were a betting man, I'd say we're going to see more allegations of butt sniffing in the future. Crowder also served time in state prison on burglary and robbery charges.

In February 2023, he was sentenced to a year behind bars for indecent exposure. He was reportedly released early.

Two women had to be rescued from a hot tub they got stuck in at a remote cabin

No, this isn’t the beginning of some sort of an adult movie.

It's not even a story of a hero rescue team venturing out to a remote cabin to save a bachelorette party from a bear that had gotten too close while they were in the hot tub.

Think more old ladies who stayed in the hot tub too long and physically couldn’t get out. A group of women in their 80s to be precise. They were relaxing in the hot tub at a remote cabin they were staying at when two of them couldn’t get out.

The Wolf County Search & Rescue Team reported, according to WCAX 3, that two women couldn’t get out of the hot tub due to pre-existing issues and began to overheat, showing signs of hyperthermia.

I'm sure the rescue team headed out as if they were rescuing a bachelorette party, but by the time they had arrived on the scene, the caretakers of the cabin had already gotten the women out of the tub.

One of the two women was partially responsive. The other was deemed to be in critical condition because she was unresponsive.

They were assessed by a member of the search and rescue team and the woman in critical condition was taken to the cabin's shower. She was cooled down with cold water and ice.

The other was taken outside and cooled down with a cold compress and ice before the hose was used on her. The women started to recover after about half an hour and were transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a reminder, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue team says, that you need to limit soak times. You might also want to make sure you’re able to get out of the hot tub beforehand.

Labor Day menu

- Guy writes:

For the Labor Day cook, we’re going fairly big, though this weekends cook was mostly pre-sold. August 29/30/31 will be much more intensive than what I did this past weekend.



Menu Plan

· 2 Brisket

· 10 rack ribs

· 8lbs sausage, hot Italian, stuffed banana pepper

· Fresh pickled onions, sweet and red

· Cowboy beans

· Mac & Cheese

· Mac salad

· Blueberry coleslaw

· Cornbread with honey

· Mrs. G making a salad out of the garden for some reason

· **Pork Belly burnt ends, honey habanero. Snack for fantasy football draft**

We’ll end up feeding about 80 people throughout the day. Great way to kick off football season, and wind down the summer.

Should be a bit easier next year, as the new smoker will be up and running. I’ll send photos of that build as it progresses. Upgrading from the 200gal smoker currently running, to a 500gal smoker, with a ton extra capabilities! Chicken pit, bigger warmer/oven, deep fryer ect.

SeanJo

Go big or go home. What a menu. You're definitely going big, and it sounds like a great way to welcome football, enjoy the Labor Day weekend and start winding summer down.

Hopefully you will send some pictures of your meat from the cook my way.

Grilling content

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Did these on Sunday so the family has lunch leftovers. Having some neighbors over on the 31st for a fantasy football draft and might fire up the smoker for some wings and pork belly burnt ends.

The raspberry jalapeno blonde is on tap and delicious.

Cheers! Homebrew Bill

SeanJo

From the looks of it, the family ate well all week. Love the meat. Love the idea for the fantasy draft. There's nothing better than some meat while putting together a championship roster.

We had our draft last week. The wings that were cooked up were a big hit.

MEAT!

- Galen in SBNC writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Loving the influx of meat, especially as we enter prime tailgating/grilling season.

My selection this week is a Smashed Reverse Seared Pork Tenderloin Steak with my homemade Blackberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Sounds complicated, but not, and a reminder that I am grilling for two, not the masses…yet!

Welcome to Football Time in Tennessee (via Sunset Beach, NC)!

SeanJo

Galen, it looks great. Keep the grills hot and keep sending in your meat. The homemade sauce is always a great touch.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

--------

That's it for this Sunday. I have to go grab some more coffee. In between the college football and NFL preseason action on Saturday, we had a birthday party for the little guy, and I'm going to need some more caffeine to get through the rest of this one.

As always, the inbox is wide open. Send me your meat and anything else you'd like, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: