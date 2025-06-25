The Simpsons Killed Off Marge In The Future And Fans Are Losing It

Fans of The Simpsons took to social media to express their outrage after the show's Season 36 finale referenced Marge passing away. Needless to say, longtime fans of the animated series are absolutely shaken in disbelief. After all, The Simpsons main characters never age in the show - we've been led to believe that they are supposed to live forever, and sure as heck not supposed to die!

"Omg they killed the OG traditional wife," one Simpsons fan tweeted on X.

"Marge Simpson is dead? Utter woke nonsense!" wrote another.

Meanwhile, one fan took quite the leap when he said Marge's death meant that the show was "going to turn Homer gay."

IS MARGE SIMPSON'S DEATH AN OMINOUS SIGN?

The episode, titled "Estranger Things", takes place 35 years in the future and focuses on an estranged Bart and Lisa who no longer talk. At one point, Lisa references "her late mother," as Marge is eventually seen looking down from Heaven (while partying with Ringo Starr, who is also dead!)

Marge's death is confirmed in another scene when Homer and the now-older kids are crying as they stand over their mother's grave while surrounded by friends.

In the Season 36 finale, Bart and Lisa eventually have to reconnect and reconcile as they search for Homer, who has been accidentally shipped off to Florida by Springfield's Senior Protective Services.

"I’m so happy my kids are close again," Marge says, after earlier stressing the importance of the kids to always "depend on each other."

Although there's no definitive timeline for when (or even if) Marge officially passes away or will be written out of the show, fans are still voicing their concerns considering the show's keen and almost frightening-like ability to accurately predict future events. In 2007, The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump would become President of the United States - a farfetched idea at the time, no doubt! Other examples include predicting the United States curling team to defeat Sweden in the Olympics - which ended up happening in the 2018 Olympics despite being written into the show in 2010!

Elon Musk has even credited the show for accurately predicting his purchase of X!

THE SIMPSONS HAVE BEEN RENEWED FOR FOUR MORE SEASONS

Although Marge's death is the center of controversy right now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver may want to take notice of the Season 36 finale as well.

That's because Lisa Simpson's future job is NBA Commissioner throughout the episode.

Ut oh, Adam!

