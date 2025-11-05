Simone Biles Comes Clean About Boob Job While Admitting To Two Other Surgeries

Simone Biles thought we couldn't figure out that her boobs were fake

Simone Biles finally admits her boobs are fake.

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist gymnast, who loves trans athletes, hates OutKick's Riley Gaines and doesn't seem to mind if some dude with a dong enters gymnastics and steals gold medals from biological females, fired up TikTok to announce what we've all known about her boobs since summer.

READ: SIMONE BILES SEEMS TO CONFIRM SHE HAD A BOOB JOB, WINS OVER OUTKICK'S CLAY TRAVIS

"I've had three plastic surgeries and two of them you would never be able to tell," Biles told her fans, while adding, "Guess."

OMG, which surgery would we be able to tell? Wait, let me guess, you've had eyelid surgery. That must be it.

Lipo?

Buckle up, Biles finally let the cat out of the bag.

"🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger," Biles wrote in the TikTok comments.

What a year it has been for the Olympic hero who once quit on Team USA during the 2020 Olympics

You might remember back in June when Biles launched a disgusting, vicious attack on OutKick's Riley Gaines over biological males competing in women's sports.

"[Riley Gaines] You're truly sick," Biles wrote on Twitter. "All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

After being routinely dragged by social media in early June, Biles came up with what many believed to be an AI-written apology.

"I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport," Biles wrote.

"The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for. These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports.

"My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful."

Correct, Biles never actually apologized directly to Gaines.

But, nothing gets a woke LIB back in the good graces of OutKick founder Clay Travis like fake boobs

"She's back in my good graces," Clay announced in mid-October when it was becoming more and more clear that Biles inflated her rack.