Simone Biles Seems To Confirm She Had A Boob Job, Wins Over OutKick's Clay Travis

Game respects game.

First amendment & breast augmentation absolutist, and OutKick founder Clay Travis, has finally found something he and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles can see eye-to-eye on: breast implants.

After a very nasty trans battle in June where Simone Biles attacked OutKick's Riley Gaines and set off an all-out culture war that included Clay, it looked like Biles would never again find support within the OutKick ranks.

That all changed today via an Instagram Story post where Biles seemed to reveal she got a boob job. "First flip -in a year – at the new house – with new 🍒 [cherries emoji]," Biles, 28, wrote on Instagram Story.

Internet investigators say the cherries might be, could be, probably are breast implants.

Clay fully believes Simone got boobs.

Biles couldn't have extended a bigger olive branch to Clay, who famously got banned for life from appearing on CNN for saying there are two absolutes he believes in — boobs and the First Amendment.

Of course Clay's fans had a few one-liners to the big news.

"From balance beam to high beams," one guy wrote.

"They never let you down," another Clay fan commented, which is a reference to Clay's stance on boobs.

But, there are still detractors who will not let implants skew their thoughts towards Biles and that attack on Riley.

"It takes more then a nice rack to overcome being a leftist," FloridaBuckeye21 wrote.

At the end of the day, Clay and Simone finding peace — for a minute — is a sign that maybe one day we can all come together as one.

Eh, probably not.