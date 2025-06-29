Penny Lane Continues To Do Her Best Work In A Bikini, Giusy Meloni Brings The Heat In Italy & Mel Brooks Is 99

The best fight this weekend went down in Texas

No, it wasn’t Jake Paul's latest "fight a guy past his prime" event. That took place in California. It ended with him "defeating" 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and being booed for the performance by the crowd.

The fight I'm talking about would never be booed by a crowd. There's so much action in 44 seconds you have to watch it several times to catch it all.

It's not anything that happened at UFC 317 either. It was held in Las Vegas and while it did have a main event knockout that, on a normal weekend, might have been enough to receive more attention, it was nothing compared to the fight that stole the show this weekend.

It is reported to have taken place on the streets of Frisco, Texas, involving five ladies on what appears to be a night out. There are punches, there's hair pulling, there are kicks, and even some tossing to the concrete.

One woman in particular is handling her business like it's a normal night out for her. She's tossing ladies around like rag dolls and even drops one with a big right hand. You could declare her the winner if you want, but the real winner here is the internet.

I proposed a more professional manner in which to settle their differences, but if they'd rather take care of business on the streets, who am I to ruin their fun?

Fail of the year?

Be careful out there rolling around on scooters. It seems like an effective form of transportation, but you could end up tearing everything in your knee.

OKC Championship Parade

- Mike G. writes:

Sean, you guys are usually pretty spot on with your reporting which is one of the main reasons why I enjoy Outkick. However, the reporting you an Mike Gunzelman did on the OKC Championship parade was fake news. There were shitloads of people down there and Paycom was packed at one point. The video you guys are showing was from before the parade when thousands of people were still trying to get there and the video from the Paycom Center was at the very end when many people had already gone home. I would be willing to bet none of you were actually even there. Sounds more like everyone is still butt hurt about OKC kicking all their teams asses lol. Anyway, try less fake news, we can get that anywhere.

OKC Thunder parade

- T Palmer writes:

Hi,

Longtime reader, 1st time emailer here.



I take issue with your comment that no one showed up for the Thunder parade. As someone who attended the parade I can tell you there was a huge mass of fans who showed up to celebrate their team. Admittedly OKC is a small market, and with a population of 700,000 people it’s estimated that 500-600,000 people showed up in a relatively small area to watch the show. That’s no small feat and is the largest ever gathering in the state of Oklahoma. The video you posted was probably at least an hour or two before the parade began. At the beginning of the video you see empty buses for the parade participants and a few fans. This area was pretty much off limits to regular folks. As the video pans to the right you see a large group of people arriving just at the beginning of the parade route. Two miles down the road the parade ended at Scissortail Park where the vast majority of fans waited to watch the players speak. I’ll leave you with this iconic photo making its way around the web of the players beginning the parade in front of the OKC Bombing Memorial.

SeanJo

I can’t speak for Gunz, but part of the reason I included any mention of the OKC Thunder parade at all was for the fun of it all. Of course, they're not going to draw a million people to their championship parade, they're a legit small market team, not one that pretends to be.

Let's hope this is the start of a small market dynasty.

Great work this week!

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

I’ve been meaning to email after I read you were on the hunt for Bigfoot, but life got in the way. Great work filling in for Joe this week and, as always, your regular Sunday Screencaps.

1. Around the time we moved from the Midwest/west to Florida in the 80s, I started to discover books in our school’s library about the Loch Ness monster (and similar creatures like Champ and Chessie) along with Bigfoot, Yeti, etc. It was fun to imagine they could exist. There was a fictional book aimed at kids about a boy who saw Bigfoot that all us youngsters would read and talk about. We do have Skunkape down here, but I’ve never seen him (a idk buddy thinks he did, but I’m sure alcohol played into it). There is, however, a decent local double IPA of the same name. As an adult, the book, The Loch by Steve Alten (he wrote The Meg books that have been turned into movies), was pretty thrilling. Maybe at some point my wife and I will go to Scotland to see if we can find Nessie.

2. We’ve had to have our patio go under repairs (long story), so all our stuff is put away, including the grill. That means not a lot of grilling happening, but I’ve been enjoying seeing everything other SC readers have been sharing. I will try the chipotle blackberry bbq sauce in the near future.

3. Thrilled MY Florida Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions! I remember the ‘dark days’ when tickets were dirt cheap. When I was in my early 20s, they made it to the finals (year of the rat and part of why the rat is improtant to the cats) in 96, only to get crushed by the Avalanche. 2023 was also a tough loss, but the last two years have been incredible.

4. I’d love to see the Miami HEAT get back to their winning ways, the Big 3 era is still legendary. Until Stephen Ross gets a decent GM, the Miami Dolphins will continue to be average. Lastly, growing up in South Florida meant we only had the Dolphins and Hurricanes until the HEAT, Cats, and Fish (Marlins) came into existence. I grew up on the Braves because of TBS, but probably dig the Fish more. The 2003 Marlins are still my favorite, but it’s been embarrassing watching them not do much over the years. But since southeast Florida is New York / northeast South, it’s mostly Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, etc., fans.

Have a great one!

SeanJo

Thanks for the support Warren. I would love for Bigfoot to be real, but I've never seen nor heard anything myself. And so the hunt continues.

Congrats on the back-to-back with the Florida Panthers. Hopefully the patio is up and running sooner than later, and you can get back to hitting the grill on a regular basis.

Gimme putts

- Vito writes:

If the putt is was a gimme the guy should have made it. A two footer is not necessarily a gimme. Something perched on the edge of the hole is a gimme. I like putting out as it keeps my game sharp. Demanding a gimme is totally lame. Only in a time pressure situation where you're holding up the course do I condone it, otherwise putt it out.

SeanJo

I get it. A gimme would have gone in. At the same time, you run the risk of playing with a maniac who has no problem swinging a golf club at you after he misses what he felt was a gimme. Unless there's big money on the line, who cares?

MEAT!

- Ryan N writes:

Venison backstrap plus some sweet potatoes, red bell pepper, and zucchini!

SeanJo

Who doesn’t love some venison? This looks awesome, Ryan. Keep sending me your meat.

More leather

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

While Joe has folks submitting photos of their book shelves - I sent mine, but I think it scared him; we literally have dozens of book shelves in our house. My wife and I are both journalists, and thus readers. And our daughters all inherited the love of books - to walk into our house is like walking into a book store.

So I thought I'd send you a photo of my sports organizer in the garage instead. You can see my old JB (Johnny Bench) 32 Louisville Slugger (and a wiffle ball bat), the tennis rackets (including Dad's old wooden racket from his college days), and my 3 leather mitts.

The one in the middle I know exactly when I got it - it's a Hutch (remember them?) with the year stamped in the webbing. I won that sucker when I was 13 for selling a bunch of new subscriptions to the Dayton Daily News. I hated going door to door trying to sell newspaper subscriptions, but I won that mitt, my first aluminum baseball bat, and a transistor radio I used to listen to Reds games in my room at night after my dad ordered "Lights Out."

I haven't played or used the mitts in a few years now, but I still condition them every spring just in case. The rack is a bit emptier now than when I first bought and assembled it; a few years ago, when the youngest hung up her softball cleats, I donated her softball bats and all leather SSX mitts, the helmet, a couple footballs and basketballs, practice cones from when I coached at the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA, and my old street hockey sticks to the local Boys & Girls Club. I only kept the stuff I might still use. (The Ohio University Bobcats basketball kid #2 won on the midway at Kings Island one year. Paid his $10 and drained his first shot at that booth with the basketball rim that is smaller and higher than regulation. Sentimental value.) Golf clubs are off to the left of the rack.

SeanJo

This is awesome Jim. And another reminder that you can’t beat a real leather glove with those cheap knockoffs they're selling these days.

My wife has a few bookshelves in our house, but dozens sounds like you’re living in a bookstore. The sports rack is much more my speed. Great email, keep them coming.

Meat

- Scott in Ridgeland SC writes:

SeanJoe:

Here’s some more meat for your feed. A nice little rib eye and filet for the Mrs and me along with a nice cab. I did change out the grates so maiden voyage for them after seasoning the cast iron. Have a great 4th to all the screencappers in the best country on God’s green earth. We’ve got the bunting up and fireworks at the ready.

SeanJo

Thanks for the email, Scott. His and her meat is a great way to break in the new grates. The scenery is a nice touch. Keep filling my inbox with your meat!

That's all for the final Sunday of June. We've officially started Fourth of July week. This is a great week for hitting the grills. Be sure to send in your meat this week as you hit the grills.

I'll see you next Sunday. Have a great Fourth. Keep sending your meat my way, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

