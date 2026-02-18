Shocker: Cat Lady LIBS Hate RFK's Shirtless Sauna MAHA Workout With Kid Rock

Women who are into Heated Rivalry suddenly hate when RFK Jr. and Kid Rock rip off their shirts for an old-school workout.

The cat ladies who claim to be enjoying HBO's gay hockey series "Heated Rivalry," suddenly aren't so into two guys ripping off their clothes for a sauna workout.

For those of you who've been sleeping, RFK Jr., who recently told all of us that he used to snort cocaine off toilet seats for the fun of it, is out with a new piece of content where he and Kid Rock decide to Make America Healthy Again.

As part of the workout, the fellas rip off their shirts and head for the sauna where RFK, 72, hops on an air bike to get the pump going. Eventually, RFK Jr. hops into a cold plunge — in his jeans — before playing pickleball and eventually ending the workout by suckin' down a big glass of whole milk in a hot tub — with Kid by his side.

And the miserable cat ladies who are all about homoerotic content…HATE IT. I'll tell you what, it's so hard to make these chicks happy.

First up, we have Shaindel, who thinks this is the weirdest things she's ever seen in her life. This woman has been alive to witness dudes with dongs win national championships in swimming and yet this is the weirdest thing she's ever seen. Stop being ridiculous, Shaindel.

Didn't she see the video of the trans dude who pulled down his shirt on the White House lawn to reveal giant fake boobs?

Shaindel, you're a liar.

Then there's Hello Kitty Baby who is absolutely furious at RFK and Kid showing off "alpha'ism," or what is also known as the alpha behavior that keeps this country as the world's leading superpower. We know that drives Kitty Baby crazy. She'd much rather live under the rule of a real man like black face expert Justin Trudeau.

And then there's Taylor who throws around gay-shaming statements which are completely uncalled for and an act of violence. Would Tay Tay accept both of these guys if they were in fact gay? It doesn't sound like it. That last statement sounds rather inflammatory.

You'll never guess where Taylor's from.

Spoiler: She's Canadian!

You can't make this stuff up. You can mark down Taylor as another cat lady who would love nothing more than to live under Justin Trudeau's rule of law. You know, the same rule of law that, back in 2020, included Canadian police raiding an outdoor hockey game because the MEN playing were breaking COVID laws.

Tough luck, Taylor. Real men are in charge now. Go find a safe space.