America's Funniest Sheriff Torches Cross-Dressing Prostitute In Hilarious Moment: WATCH

Sheriff Grady Judd is the legend of Polk County and known for being wildly entertaining.

Sheriff Grady Judd continues to prove he's the funniest law enforcement officer in America.

For those of you who are unaware of Judd, he's the Sheriff of Polk County, Florida, and the man is a soundbite machine.

He's a great sheriff, but he might have missed his true calling in life as a stand-up comedian or a roast host.

Judd can be counted on to get the people laughing. That now includes some incredible comments about a cross-dressing prostitute.

Grady Judd crushes cross-dressing hooker.

Grady and his officers recently conducted a massive operation in September to stop human trafficking and prostitution. More than 200 suspects were arrested, but the real highlight was his post-operation press conference.

"Now, when you look at that, you go, 'Wow, that's pretty rough." But you know, any port in the storm, and then the next morning, you wake up, you find out this is who it really is. Yeah, we call that coyote ugly...If you're lucky, he doesn't kill you overnight," Sheriff Judd said during a press conference earlier in the month while holding up before and after photos of the alleged cross-dressing prostitute.

You can watch the laugh-out-loud funny moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an absolutely hilarious man. Like I said above, Grady Judd's true calling might have been in comedy. Instead, he's keeping the streets of Polk County safe.

If there's one state you really don't want to be a criminal in, I think we can agree that it's Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and the sheriffs working around the state don't play games at all.

It's a law and order state!

What do you think about Sheriff Grady Judd? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.