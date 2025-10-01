Terrifying Preview Released For New Horror Film, Might Keep You Awake At Night: WATCH

"Shelby Oaks" looks like it's going to be a stomach-turning horror movie.

Basic info:

Plot: A woman's search for her long-lost sister becomes an obsession when she realizes a demon from their childhood may have been real, not imaginary.

Cast: Camille Sullivan, Brendan Sexton III and Michael Beach

Director: Chris Stuckmann

Executive producer: Mike Flanagan

Release date: October 24, 2025 (Great timing for Halloween!)

Rating: R

Horrifying "Shelby Oaks" trailer released.

The best way to set the tone ahead of a new horror movie coming out is to hit a home run with the trailer. You do that ("Sinners" is a prime example of how to get it done), and it's likely Easy street from there.

It appears that's what has happened with the preview for "Shelby Oaks."

It might give some people nightmares. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty good, right? It's also incredibly important to note that Mike Flanagan is the executive producer of "Shelby Oaks."

That's a massive green flag because Flanagan is a legend in the horror game. He just makes hit after hit and his following is huge.

You're missing out if you haven't watched "Midnight Mass" and "The Fall of the House of Usher." The former is one of the best horror series I've ever seen.

It's a masterclass in horror storytelling.

If "Shelby Oaks" is similar, then the potential is off the charts. A woman searching for her missing sister and a demon being in play sounds like it's going to be gold.

At a minimum, the plot details are a great baseline for success.

You can catch "Shelby Oaks" starting October 24th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.