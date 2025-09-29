'Shazam' Star Zachary Levi: '25% Of A-Listers Voted For Trump'

Hollywood star and noted Donald Trump supporter, Zachari Levi, joined Sage Steele on her weekly podcast to chat with the former ESPN anchor about life as a conservative in Hollywood.

In it, Steele and Levi were discussing why there is a stigma to voting Republican as a celebrity when the podcast host pressed him to give her a percentage of A-list actors who ended up privately supporting Trump in the 2024 election.

Wow! 25% is an insane number when you think about it.

That means for every movie you see in theaters where the actors go on press tours and make ludicrously woke statements, one in four of them is secretly pulling the lever for Trump.

I believe him because I just find it so hard to believe that ALL the actors in Hollywood are so brainwashed that they can't free themselves from the leftist cult that is the entertainment industry.

I'm sure some of you reading this work for a company where you are surrounded by liberals, and you wouldn't dare let them in on the dirty little secret that is your political affiliation.

Personally, I was a social media manager for a major university in Texas for two years, and I went out of my way to avoid any and all political discourse, knowing the sea of blue I was surrounded by.

But my silence must have perked the ears of other closeted conservatives, because on more than one occasion, I had a coworker whom I thought was a liberal approach me about how far to the left many of our colleagues were.

My point is that if it happens at liberal arts universities, there's a good chance Levi was approached by some of his "coworkers" as well.

As for his comments about RFK Jr., or "Bobby," as Levi calls him, I find that very interesting.

I know there are some people on the right who have grown tired of Kennedy's antics, but we should also laud the strategic move by Trump to align himself with the likes of RFK, Elon, and Tulsi Gabbard.

It very well could have been the difference in securing enough votes from the "politically homeless" to swing the election his way.

