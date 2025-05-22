Actor Zachary Levi Says Some In Hollywood Won't Work With Him Because Of Trump Support; So He's Leaving

Zachary Levi works in the entertainment industry, known for its far-left politics, intolerance for different opinions and willingness to blackball or cancel people for speaking out.

Levi, knowing the risk of doing so, made the brave decision in 2024 to openly support a politician who is openly hated by Hollywood: President Donald Trump. Trump is effectively the industry's biggest enemy; someone who actors like Robert De Niro, musicians like Bruce Springsteen, and corporate executives like Bob Iger or Jeffrey Katzenberg have either disparaged or publicly fought against.

He spoke to Variety about what's happened to him in the aftermath of the election, while trying to keep working in a business that doesn't tolerate dissent.

"I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know," Levi said about his representatives at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills. "They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually."

And the best part is? He doesn't even care.

Zachary Levi Trying To Fix Entertainment Himself

Levi told Variety that the entertainment business is in serious trouble, particularly Hollywood, after years of producing politically-motivated lectures that flopped at the box office.

"AI is about to be the nail in the coffin," he said. "And we wonder why L.A. has become the Detroit of the entertainment industry."

To combat this, Levi's in the midst of fundraising to complete an envisioned $100 million studio in Austin, Texas, with several 20,000 square-foot soundstages, along with some performance venues, hospitality options and a restaurant. If Hollywood won't work with you because of their shortsighted political extremism, leave Hollywood.

"Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks and all those O.G.s knew it over 100 years ago. Hollywood was broken then, and we needed a better system," he said about the entertainment industry. "This industry is crumbling around us. In order for us to survive, we need to have a space for artists that will foster certified organic human-made content."

Levi, in comparison to those on the political left in Hollywood like De Niro, or say, "Snow White" star Rachel Zegler, doesn't criticize others for having different beliefs. When Zegler said she hopes Trump supports "never know peace," Levi didn't blame her.

"I am one of those people, obviously," he explained. "But I think that we have got to recognize that a lot of times people’s decisions are predicated upon the bad information that they’re being fed on a regular basis. So should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that he’s Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis? She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down."

Levi even wants his studio to promote a healthier work-life balance than traditional filmmaking, which is prone to absurd 16-18-hour work schedules.

"8- to 10-hour days," Levi said. "And if we need to shoot two more weeks in order to make up those hours, then we’ll shoot two more weeks and figure it out in the budget."

The fact that supporting Donald Trump is considered dangerous to keep working is inexcusable and out of step with how the vast majority of the country feels. But is it any surprise that an industry incapable of making content that the vast majority of the country wants to see would enforce such regressive discrimination?

While the left rewards itself for its "bravery" in telling progressive stories, the real bravery is standing up to the bullies within Hollywood. That's exactly what Levi did. Hopefully he continues doing it, by showing them up from Texas.