A Shark Gets Revenge On The Stingray Community At A Beach In Florida

The sharks have evened the score at one a piece.

A few weeks ago, we wrote a story about a bat ray jumping over a shark at a beach.

It was a sight to behold and some lucky beachgoer was fortunate enough to catch the entire thing on camera.

What a move! Some are even calling that stingray "Rayquon Barkley."

Well, I hope it was worth it for that particular ray, because the shark community got wind of this embarrassment, and one particular shark in Panama City, Florida, decided to go all vigilante mode and exact his revenge in the name of sharks everywhere.

If we are scoring this showdown as a boxing match, it's got to be "shark by unanimous decision."

That ray took a couple of good jabs, but by the end of the video I don't think he has any strength left in his body to defend himself.

Take that, stingrays! That was for Steve Irwin, you bastards!

It looks like sharks have had enough of being fodder for OutKick writers and said, enough is enough.

If I didn't know any better, I'd say this was a coordinated hit, and there's a good chance there is more where that came from.

The craziest part is how close to shore this all happened.

Many beachgoers just sat and watched the carnage unfold with their toes dipped in the water like they were at some sort of "swim with the dolphins" experience.

Panama City Beach is pretty notorious for shark attacks and I always wondered why.

Thanks to the advent of camera phones and social media, however, I can now see it's because your average beachgoer is an abject moron who wades out into the shallows to watch an apex predator devour its lunch like they're watching the Discovery Channel from their couch.

These beach bums are just lucky this shark was more focused on exacting revenge on the stingray that juked his cousin out than he was on dining on the flesh of a family vacationing from Iowa.

Respect nature, folks!

Unless you want to become the star of the next social media video involving a shark, I'd suggest you watch safely from the sand.