Man Allegedly Tries To Gun Down Police Officer, Gets Hit With Instant Karma: WATCH

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to shoot a cop.

An Ohio man is in a world of trouble after allegedly trying to murder a police officer.

Shane Newman has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault on a police officer after a horrifying situation unfolded last Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

Newman and a woman were moved into a room at a Walmart due to suspected shoplifting, according to Fox News. That's when all hell broke loose.

Man gets lit up by cop after allegedly trying to gun him down.

Shocking video shows Newman slowly pulling a gun, aiming at a police officer responding to the situation and then a loud and clearly audible click can be heard.

Newman appeared to go to re-rack the slide of the weapon, but fortunately, the response was immediate, overwhelming and brutal.

The cop drilled Newman in the chest with an all-time awesome flying knee, and then they got him down on the ground.

Check out the insane video below

The fact that the gun didn't go off is nothing short of a miracle because it certainly sounds like the firing pin dropped as intended. That likely means two things. The chamber was empty or the strike on the round didn't discharge the weapon. Possibly a defective round.

No matter what the reason, the officer should be beyond grateful he's still alive. The officer also deserves some huge props for his response.

Zero hesitation to lay that clown out with a well-placed knee to the chest.

I think we can chalk this one up to a win for the good guys.