Cop Head Shots Bad Guy To Save Hostage In Wild Body Cam Footage: WATCH

An insane video going viral online shows a cop smoking a bad guy to save an elderly woman.

When it comes to videos that are almost always must-watch, body camera footage is right at the top of the list.

Most people have no idea the kinds of lowlife people that police are forced to interact with in order to keep society safe.

The worst case scenario is when shots have to be fired. When that has to happen, you better hope the cop is damn accurate.

That's exactly what unfolded in Ohio.

Insane police shooting video goes viral.

The incredibly popular YouTube channel Midwestern Safety recently shared video of a 2023 hostage rescue in Ohio that is insane.

Officers in Alliance, Ohio responded to a residence amid reports that a man had cut a woman. The police quickly made entry, but soon found themselves struggling to breach the door to the room the man and hostage were in.

They discovered a horrifying scene upon finally breaching. The man, George Appleby, was holding the woman and death might be imminent.

Well, it was imminent, but not for the woman or the cops. A police officer with a rifle stepped up and dropped the dude with a point-blank shot to the head.

Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That was a gut-check moment, and the cop with the rifle didn't hesitate for a second. He *ROCKED* that dude with some nifty trigger work and aiming skills.

Granted, it wasn't a hard shot, but that's easy to say from behind a computer screen. You never know what the adrenaline is like until you find yourself in a similar situation.

Fortunately, the good guys won the day.

What do you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.