Shane Gillis Unleashes Hilarious Rant About Hit Movie And Race: WATCH

Shane Gillis unloaded some hilarious comments about the popular movie "Sinners."

The hit film from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan is one of the best movies that I've seen in a very long time.

As I've said, it's great to see Hollywood actually produce an original idea, and it's paying off in a huge way. The horror-thriller film is putting up outstanding box office numbers. Hopefully, it leads to Hollywood studios pursuing more original and unique ideas.

Shane Gillis drops hilarious rant about "Sinners."

While I loved "Sinners," there are certainly some aspects of the film revolving around race that are a bit comical.

Gillis - one of the most popular comedians in the world - hit a theater to see it, and shared a laugh-out-loud reaction.

"They shoehorned Native Americans and Asians into the good. So, it was everyone against the honks. The honks were outside going [hissing noise]," Gillis joked. He further joked that he almost stood up in the theater to educate people about the actual history of race relations in the deep south in the 1930s.

You can watch his hilarious comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a great rant from Shane Gillis. It's a fun reminder that you should be able to laugh at everything. Nothing is off-limits.

I say that as someone who truly enjoyed "Sinners" the entire time I watched it in the theater. There's no question the race stuff was a bit funny, but not at a level that derailed the movie.

In fact, the main vampire - who is Irish - appeared confused by the race climate in 1932 Mississippi. The vampire himself wasn't racist, which is a wild thing to even have to clarify.

Gillis claiming he nearly stood up to correct the audience's assumptions had me cackling. It's a great example of how he can casually say something outrageous, like it's no big deal at all.

What did you think of Gillis' rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and definitely go check out "Sinners." It's worth the price of admission.